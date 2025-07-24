Can You Substitute American Bacon For Canadian Bacon In Recipes?
American and Canadian bacon have some noticeable differences. While they're both salty, thin-sliced meats often served with breakfast, they have different textures, flavors, and shapes. But both meats are pork, so if you're looking to add pork into your recipe — such as in a breakfast casserole or on a breakfast sandwich — you can use these two interchangeably.
However, the decision to substitute one for the other does result in flavor and texture differences. Canadian bacon is a bit sturdier and meatier than bacon, though. It's common in eggs Benedict recipes, and while you can substitute American bacon in the dish, it tends to be thinner and not as filling. On the other hand, American bacon is commonly used on bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches for its salty flavor and crispy texture; subbing in Canadian bacon might make the sandwich blander in both areas. But, when looking for the right pairing as a side to your eggs and toast, both are good options.
Canadian bacon is leaner than American bacon
If you're looking for the leaner of the two meats, stick with Canadian bacon. One 24-gram slice (about double the amount of meat that's in one slice of American bacon) has 44 calories and 2 grams of fat. American bacon offers around 54 calories and 4 grams of fat per 12-gram slice. However, if you want more of that salty flavor and a little more crunch, go with American bacon.
The flavor, texture, and nutritional differences between these two meats stem from where they're found on the pig. Canadian bacon is cut from the center of the pig's back, where the meat is much leaner (this area is also referred to as the loin). American bacon, on the other hand, is cut from the belly of the pig — though it's not the same as pork belly — where the fattier, richer meat sits. This gives American bacon those streaks of fat that make it taste so good.