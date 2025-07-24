Can You Substitute American Bacon For Canadian Bacon In Recipes?

American and Canadian bacon have some noticeable differences. While they're both salty, thin-sliced meats often served with breakfast, they have different textures, flavors, and shapes. But both meats are pork, so if you're looking to add pork into your recipe — such as in a breakfast casserole or on a breakfast sandwich — you can use these two interchangeably.

However, the decision to substitute one for the other does result in flavor and texture differences. Canadian bacon is a bit sturdier and meatier than bacon, though. It's common in eggs Benedict recipes, and while you can substitute American bacon in the dish, it tends to be thinner and not as filling. On the other hand, American bacon is commonly used on bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches for its salty flavor and crispy texture; subbing in Canadian bacon might make the sandwich blander in both areas. But, when looking for the right pairing as a side to your eggs and toast, both are good options.