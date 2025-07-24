The Controversial Milkshake Addition That Gives It An Even Thicker Texture

When reading the word "milkshake," it's likely a common image is shared: a tall glass of pink-ish, white, or chocolate-y brown, semi-thick cream topped with a fluffy whip, and garnished with a straw and cherry. If asked how the delightful treat was made, many would say milk and ice cream were heavily involved. Get ready for the hot take, though, when you also read that a controversial secret agent lurks within that creamy delight: ice. The frozen ingredient is a hotly debated topic as it's frequently used to help thicken your shake. However, there is a chance it may do more harm to a milkshake than good, leaving the question of whether it's worth the risk.

While it may be a hot take, incorporating ice into your shake can help on a few fronts. The obvious is that it assists in creating a heftier shake with only a minor effect on the flavor, as well as calories for those concerned. This is especially true when using crushed ice, which tends to blend more easily in both milkshakes and smoothies while adding a light, airy consistency. Since the ice has already been broken down, this also allows it to bind better to the other ingredients. In the same way, the thicker body grants more volume to serve when hosting. Naturally, ice will also help control the temperature of the shake for a cool, refreshing beverage in the summer heat.