The Controversial Milkshake Addition That Gives It An Even Thicker Texture
When reading the word "milkshake," it's likely a common image is shared: a tall glass of pink-ish, white, or chocolate-y brown, semi-thick cream topped with a fluffy whip, and garnished with a straw and cherry. If asked how the delightful treat was made, many would say milk and ice cream were heavily involved. Get ready for the hot take, though, when you also read that a controversial secret agent lurks within that creamy delight: ice. The frozen ingredient is a hotly debated topic as it's frequently used to help thicken your shake. However, there is a chance it may do more harm to a milkshake than good, leaving the question of whether it's worth the risk.
While it may be a hot take, incorporating ice into your shake can help on a few fronts. The obvious is that it assists in creating a heftier shake with only a minor effect on the flavor, as well as calories for those concerned. This is especially true when using crushed ice, which tends to blend more easily in both milkshakes and smoothies while adding a light, airy consistency. Since the ice has already been broken down, this also allows it to bind better to the other ingredients. In the same way, the thicker body grants more volume to serve when hosting. Naturally, ice will also help control the temperature of the shake for a cool, refreshing beverage in the summer heat.
Why adding ice to milkshakes may not be best, and alternatives to thicken them
As with any debate, it's important to acknowledge both sides. Traditionally, ice has no place in a milkshake, as recipes call for a simple blend of whole milk, ice cream, and preferred syrups and flavorings. The biggest reason people avoid ice, though? Ice is literally just frozen water and can be something of an art to master. If too much is added to a milkshake, then the flavors and consistency may become diluted, possibly leaving you with what's essentially a milky slushie. Here, the best alternative may be to upgrade the quantity of the ice cream and be more discerning about the quality of your ingredients; maybe you'd prefer to go for full-fat ice cream for a richer consistency, or even introduce other ingredients like frozen bananas. While purists would also argue that there's a difference between a milkshake and a malt, you could also utilize malt powder, which could incorporate an unexpected flavor while thickening the shake.
In any case, despite the passion on both sides of the argument, it's ultimately a matter of preference. Of course, the traditional route is respectable and time-honored, while those against ice who still wish to thicken their milkshake have plenty of options to do so. It may also interest both sides to know that bourbon is an ideal booze to spike your favorite milkshake, since its creamy mouthfeel and notes of caramel and vanilla pair wonderfully with this summery treat. So put down the hand spinners, raise those cups, and let's cheers our shakes peacefully.