The Grocery Chain That Allows You To Stack Senior Discounts

Fred Meyer is a staple of the northwestern U.S. with more than 130 stores across Alaska, Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The grocery chain is popular among people of all ages thanks to its huge selection of not just food items, but home goods and clothing. Each store also has a pharmacy and, in many cases, a Starbucks. But to enjoy some of the Fred Meyer's biggest perks, it pays to be a person of older age. Yes, good old "Freddy's" happens to be among the country's best grocery stores for senior discounts and visitors can even stack up savings here.

If you're a senior — that is, anyone aged 55 or older — you can take advantage of Fred Meyer's monthly senior discount. On the first Tuesday of every month, senior shoppers get to take an additional 10% off their purchase. That's right — an additional 10% off. This means that the weekly senior discount can be applied alongside various other ongoing promotions, sales, or coupons that Fred Meyer offers. There are some exceptions, of course, so it's important to read the fine print on each discount you're looking to stack. For example, the senior discount cannot be used on things like candy, tobacco products, cosmetics, or grocery items sold by the pound. Generally speaking, however, it's possible to rack up multiple discounts on most household and food items sold individually.