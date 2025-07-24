The Grocery Chain That Allows You To Stack Senior Discounts
Fred Meyer is a staple of the northwestern U.S. with more than 130 stores across Alaska, Washington, Idaho, and Oregon. The grocery chain is popular among people of all ages thanks to its huge selection of not just food items, but home goods and clothing. Each store also has a pharmacy and, in many cases, a Starbucks. But to enjoy some of the Fred Meyer's biggest perks, it pays to be a person of older age. Yes, good old "Freddy's" happens to be among the country's best grocery stores for senior discounts and visitors can even stack up savings here.
If you're a senior — that is, anyone aged 55 or older — you can take advantage of Fred Meyer's monthly senior discount. On the first Tuesday of every month, senior shoppers get to take an additional 10% off their purchase. That's right — an additional 10% off. This means that the weekly senior discount can be applied alongside various other ongoing promotions, sales, or coupons that Fred Meyer offers. There are some exceptions, of course, so it's important to read the fine print on each discount you're looking to stack. For example, the senior discount cannot be used on things like candy, tobacco products, cosmetics, or grocery items sold by the pound. Generally speaking, however, it's possible to rack up multiple discounts on most household and food items sold individually.
How to stack discounts at Fred Meyer
It pays to do a little research before each shopping trip. In addition to regular in-store savings on different items, Fred Meyer also has weekly coupons available digitally. One of the easiest ways to use these alongside your senior discount is by downloading the Fred Meyer app to your phone and "clipping" the coupons beforehand. When you scan at checkout, you can easily pull up the app to scan the coupons you'd like to use. You can also create an account on Fred Meyer's website and add your alt ID (usually your phone number), then go through the online discounts before your shopping trip, saving everything you're interested in. Then when you're checking out at the store, just scan your Fred Meyer card or punch in your alt ID, and any applicable discounts will automatically be applied to your purchases. To add your senior discount on top of it all, just let the cashier know (you may have to show your ID).
It's also worth noting that Fred Meyer is among the grocery stores owned by Kroger. While Kroger no longer has a universal senior discount at its stores, other store brands under Kroger have started offering their own weekly specials for older shoppers like Fred Meyer. So, depending on what other stores are nearby in your area, it could be worth checking out which have weekly senior discounts and when to help maximize your savings.
The best times to shop at Fred Meyer as a senior
Weekdays in general are the best days to hit the store, while weekends tend to be the worst grocery shopping days due to crowds. Of course, Tuesday (specifically the first Tuesday of each month) is the best time to shop at Fred Meyer if you're a senior citizen, given that this is when the senior discount applies.
That said, more specific timing can make a huge difference for ease of shopping and the selection available. If crowds aren't your thing, the best time to avoid swarms of other shoppers is early in the morning right when the store opens, or late in the evening just before closing. For the best choice in produce, meat, and dairy though, aim to arrive about an hour after your local store opens. This gives staff time to restock overnight deliveries, so you'll be more likely to get items at their freshest. You'll also want to try to head in before 9 a.m. if you're looking for additional markdowns, when most clearance labeling is completed.