How The FIFO Pantry Storage Method Saves Money And Reduces Food Waste

If you're fed up with constantly throwing out expired food and wasting money, it might be time to rethink your storage method. One big mistake people make when restocking their pantry is simply loading it up without checking the shelf life of their items. Without a proper system, it's almost inevitable you'll end up with a bunch of spoiled and good-for-nothing items shoved in the back.

Thankfully, someone thought things through and came up with the FIFO principle. Standing for "first in, first out," this basic storage method ensures older items are always used before newer ones. Supermarkets use this all the time, which is important to note if you want to make sure you get the freshest perishables possible at the grocery store. It's also a great way to get your own storage habits back on track.

Implementing the FIFO principle will not only save you money, but help you cut back on food waste and live more sustainably. This is particularly important when you consider 1.05 billion tons of food were wasted in 2022, according to the United Nations. In other words, more than a third of all food produced on a global scale ends up in the trash. If you think organizing your pantry can't boost your budget and save the planet, let's break things down.