Wait, Are Candy Cigarettes Banned In The US?

Candy cigarettes have a scandalous history. They were once a popular confectionary item sold in many stores across the country before the dangers of smoking came to light around the middle of the 20th century. Youngsters would mimic adults by "puffing" on the chalky sugar sticks and parents would chuckle; they didn't yet realize that smoking was problematic. Things changed when society became aware of the potential health risks, and parents no longer wanted their impressionable children picking up a pack of candy cigarettes that looked strikingly similar to the real thing. However, despite being banned in many places today, they're still available to buy in the United States.

While their resemblance to actual smokes got them outlawed in North Dakota in 1953, the ban was eventually repealed a little more than a decade later in 1967. Some countries, including Canada, England, Ireland, Norway, and Brazil, have stopped selling the controversial candy, but you can still find them in the states — they just aren't marketed as cigarettes. They've been marketed simply as "candy sticks" since the 1970s, following the consideration of a national ban. There is no mention of the word "cigarette" on the boxes sold in convenience stores today, but the boxes themselves still mirror the look of a pack of cigarettes. If you buy them online, the description even still dubs them candy cigarettes.