The Absolute Best Store-Bought Horseradish Is Only At This Grocery Chain

It's spicy, earthy, and pungent, and gives mayo-based dishes and grilled meats a kick. No, it's not wasabi, but a pale cousin in the same family: horseradish. Although horseradish is certainly not the most popular condiment, there are still a few options to choose from when shopping for it at the grocery store. If you don't want to deal with the bitterness of fresh horseradish root, that eliminates some decision-making, but now you have to choose between the bottled sauces. We did the heavy lifting for you and ranked the best (and worst) store-bought horseradish options, and our favorite option comes from one specific grocery chain.

Private Selection Creamy Horseradish Sauce was our top choice, which can only be found at Kroger. Although Kroger has multiple store brands, Private Selection is a higher-end one, and this was evident in the quality of this sauce. It wasn't aggressively sharp-smelling or tasting, but rather had a well-balanced combination of creaminess, spices, and lemon. According to our taster, lemon was actually the first note that shone through, followed by the obvious spice of horseradish and then mustard.

Most horseradish sauces include some added seasonings, and this one contains mustard, paprika, and other unnamed spices. While we tested other horseradish sauces, this one in particular pulled through to first place because of its richness. It didn't cover up the flavors of the food it was added to, nor did it get overshadowed. Want to know which sauce to avoid? Reese's — this one was a hard no for its funky aftertaste that made it seem like the sauce had spoiled.