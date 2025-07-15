The Absolute Best Store-Bought Horseradish Is Only At This Grocery Chain
It's spicy, earthy, and pungent, and gives mayo-based dishes and grilled meats a kick. No, it's not wasabi, but a pale cousin in the same family: horseradish. Although horseradish is certainly not the most popular condiment, there are still a few options to choose from when shopping for it at the grocery store. If you don't want to deal with the bitterness of fresh horseradish root, that eliminates some decision-making, but now you have to choose between the bottled sauces. We did the heavy lifting for you and ranked the best (and worst) store-bought horseradish options, and our favorite option comes from one specific grocery chain.
Private Selection Creamy Horseradish Sauce was our top choice, which can only be found at Kroger. Although Kroger has multiple store brands, Private Selection is a higher-end one, and this was evident in the quality of this sauce. It wasn't aggressively sharp-smelling or tasting, but rather had a well-balanced combination of creaminess, spices, and lemon. According to our taster, lemon was actually the first note that shone through, followed by the obvious spice of horseradish and then mustard.
Most horseradish sauces include some added seasonings, and this one contains mustard, paprika, and other unnamed spices. While we tested other horseradish sauces, this one in particular pulled through to first place because of its richness. It didn't cover up the flavors of the food it was added to, nor did it get overshadowed. Want to know which sauce to avoid? Reese's — this one was a hard no for its funky aftertaste that made it seem like the sauce had spoiled.
Details on Kroger's Private Selection horseradish sauce
We'll start out by saying if you're a horseradish purist, Private Selection's sauce isn't for you. If you want a slight burn in the throat and for the eyes to begin watering, go for one of the spicier, horseradish-only options on our list. Although most of our favorite picks were sauces, our No. 4 was a brand called Silver Spring, which sells straight-up prepared horseradish. Most horseradish sauces contain egg, like the Private Selection bottle, so if you're vegan, you're best off with Silver Spring or something similar.
For those who like a well-rounded sauce, know that you'll be happy with the Private Selection brand. Because the pungency of horseradish doesn't take over, this sauce is quite versatile. Some of the most popular pairings for horseradish are with grilled meats; our reviewer tried it with steak and said it was excellent. For a more vegetable-forward option, this sauce can add a kick to potato salads. If you need a tangy condiment for a sandwich, an alternative dipping sauce for fries, or a unique ingredient for deviled eggs, the Private Selection Horseradish Sauce is an excellent choice.
It's affordable too — a 9-ounce bottle costs $3.59 at Kroger. The only problem with this sauce is that it can only be purchased at Kroger since it is an in-house brand. It seems like it is also available at other grocery stores owned by Kroger's parent company, like Harris Teeter and Ralphs. If you find yourself in another grocery store entirely, look for Beaver Brand horseradish sauce, our second choice.