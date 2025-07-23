10 Most Iconic Sandwiches From TV And Film

Sandwiches are one of the most popular meals across America for good reason. They're simple and straightforward to make, great for taking on the go, and are easy to customize. Plus, there's so much variety, ranging from the sweet to the savory; there's even iconic sandwiches in each state. The love of sandwiches is practically universal, to the point it transcends beyond your average bagged lunch.

All kinds of sandwiches have popped up in films and television shows, including in animated form. These sandwiches have captivated the appetites of audiences, many of whom have tried to recreate these tantalizing eats. Much like sandwiches in real life, sandwiches in film and television cover the full gamut. We've seen characters eat anything from a classic grilled cheese to homemade concoctions beyond our wildest dreams. From the delicious to the downright strange, here are 10 of the most iconic sandwiches from film and television.