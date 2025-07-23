The Seattle Sandwich Shop Anthony Bourdain Said Should Be A Landmark

The late culinary guide Anthony Bourdain remains one of the most beloved figures in the food industry. To this day, he is renowned for the worldly knowledge he shared on his popular television series. From Bourdain's favorite food destination cities to his favorite dishes of all time, fans still cannot get enough of what the "Parts Unknown" host loved most.

Bourdain was a world traveler, but he enjoyed dining at plenty of eateries in the United States, too. In Seattle, there is one particular sandwich shop that he revered: Salumi Artisan Cured Meats. He visited the restaurant on "No Reservations" and praised it in a 2009 interview with The Seattle Times, joking that it should be a landmark or a UNESCO site. He even went so far as to refer to it as a "holy place" for him. A year later, Amazon Books filmed him receiving a custom prosciutto from the restaurant during a book tour. After lovingly placing his cheek against the meat, he gushed, "Is that not the hottest-looking thing you've ever seen?"

Salumi's delicious small plates, sandwiches, and cured meats have absolutely earned it a spot on the list of Bourdain's favorite hidden gems around the United States. He isn't the only celebrity to have endorsed the sandwich shop; American chef Ruth Reichl also gave Salumi high praise after trying its mole salami.