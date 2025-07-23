Turn Any Mini Fridge Into A Budget Wine Station With One Simple Add-On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Dreaming of your own wine cellar? Even if you live in a small space, you don't have to forsake a fabulous setup for your wine collection. With just a mini fridge and a wine rack, you can create a spot that's useful yet affordable.
Before you go out and purchase just any mini fridge to hold your wine, there are some pros and cons to buying a designated wine fridge versus a regular mini fridge. Mini fridges are more versatile, as they can keep all kinds of items cooled, plus they offer a freezer compartment. That means you can also use your mini fridge for foods you may want to serve along with your wine. However, if you're planning to solely use your mini fridge for wine, the best wine fridges on the market are designed to store wine at optimal temperatures to preserve the quality and taste. Wine fridges range from 45 degrees Fahrenheit to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. A mini fridge typically ranges from 34 degrees Fahrenheit to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Wine fridges also are designed to control humidity levels, which helps keep the cork from drying out and the wine from becoming spoiled.
Mini fridge and wine rack options
When looking to create a wine station, think about where you want it to go, as well as the total amount of wine you need to host a proper tasting, which will determine the size of the rack you buy. Both the rack and the mini fridge should work together with each other and the overall room decor. If your style is contemporary, the Mini Fridge 130 Can Beverage Refrigerator Cooler shows off your collection thanks to a clear glass door. The temperature of this fridge can be set to the optimal for wine storage, but also can be adjusted to regular fridge temperatures, working for sodas and other drinks. To match it, choose a wine rack that's modern, like the Sorbus Wall Mount Wine Rack, which makes wine look like wall art.
If you're looking for something that's on the funky side to put in a fun entertaining area, the Frigidaire Retro Compact Fridge with Chiller has a freezer compartment so works for food and drinks. Place a wine rack on top for a cohesive look. If you're concerned about the wine bottles rolling around in your fridge, you can even add an internal wine rack to keep them secure.