Turn Any Mini Fridge Into A Budget Wine Station With One Simple Add-On

Dreaming of your own wine cellar? Even if you live in a small space, you don't have to forsake a fabulous setup for your wine collection. With just a mini fridge and a wine rack, you can create a spot that's useful yet affordable.

Before you go out and purchase just any mini fridge to hold your wine, there are some pros and cons to buying a designated wine fridge versus a regular mini fridge. Mini fridges are more versatile, as they can keep all kinds of items cooled, plus they offer a freezer compartment. That means you can also use your mini fridge for foods you may want to serve along with your wine. However, if you're planning to solely use your mini fridge for wine, the best wine fridges on the market are designed to store wine at optimal temperatures to preserve the quality and taste. Wine fridges range from 45 degrees Fahrenheit to 65 degrees Fahrenheit. A mini fridge typically ranges from 34 degrees Fahrenheit to 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Wine fridges also are designed to control humidity levels, which helps keep the cork from drying out and the wine from becoming spoiled.