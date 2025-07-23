How Scotland Takes Fried Pizza To The Next Level

So there's fried pizza and then there's fried pizza in Scotland. And considering that I, the writer of this article, am Scottish by birth and raised in Italy, I'd say that makes me (unofficially) qualified to say: These are two very different things. In Italy, pizza fritta (fried pizza) is soft, pillowy, and delicate. It's pizza that's been sort of kissed by a frying pan, not drowned in oil. In Scotland, however, we say "no thanks" to delicacy and run fast in the opposite direction — straight into the fish and chip shop. (Chips here being, of course, a reference to fries and not potato chips.)

Fried pizza in Scotland goes by the name "pizza crunch," and really, it's as obnoxious and ridiculous as it sounds. It's made by taking pre-cooked pizza slices and dunking them in chip shop batter — yes, the stuff that is used for fish — before deep frying until the outside is golden and crispy and the cheese inside has melted. Scotland is known for its more unique approach to food — its national dish, haggis, is actually banned in the U.S. — so deep-fried pizza totally checks out. After deep-frying, it's typically served with chips (yes, with even more fried beige food) and plenty of salt and vinegar (or sauce, depending on where you are in Scotland). To do it right, chip shops know to be wary of common deep frying mistakes, so if you ever want to recreate it yourself, you should also get in the know.