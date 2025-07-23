The Vietnamese Soup Anthony Bourdain Called The Greatest — And It Isn't Pho
Anthony Bourdain was no stranger to Vietnam — indeed, over a long career of traveling around the world eating just about every cuisine imaginable, it remained his favorite country to visit, and his favorite place to eat. Having traveled there countless times over his life, you could say he knew a thing or two about Vietnamese food. One particular dish got his nod as the world's greatest soup. No, it's not pho. Though that icon of Hanoi is, undoubtedly, Vietnam's most famous soup, in Bourdain's eyes it was just below the honor of the world's greatest soup by its neighbor further south: the biblically delicious bún bò Huê.
Compared to pho, bún bò Huế is spicier, more complex, offers a huge flavor profile lent by its beef and pork bone broth, and is lifted by aromatics like lemongrass, fermented shrimp paste, annatto, and deeply spicy chili oil. This is far more robust than the gentle aromatics of pho. The soup has an intoxicating balance of spice, umami, rich savoriness, and texture.
What makes bún bò Huê so special?
The name "bún bò Huê" literally translates to "beef noodle soup from Hue." This ancient city is the former imperial capital of Vietnam, and has a deep cultural and culinary history; a place where generations of royal chefs perfected recipes that balanced bold flavors with a sense of refinement and grace. It begins with the bones, specifically, beef and pork bones, which are simmered for hours until they transform into a flavorful cooking broth, then hit with a blend of lemongrass, onion, shrimp paste, and annatto for color and an almost absurd depth of flavor.
This results in, quite simply, liquid gold; one of the most flavorful soups you'll ever try, tinted upon its service by glinting red chili oil, delivering a mouth-tingling spiciness that's effortlessly balanced by the complex aromas and deep umami flavors of the broth. Once the broth is finished, the noodles join the party. Bún bò Huê is a noodle dish, and the noodles in question are thicker than the thin strips you'll find in pho.
The soup is then typically topped with slow-cooked meats like beef, pork knuckles, crab patties, and blood cake, a gelatinous puck made of congealed pig's blood (trust us, it's far more delicious than it sounds!). Then, garnishes like lime, cilantro, scallions, and other fresh herbs bring a welcome crunch and brightness, and provide contrast, bitterness, and acidity that effortlessly cuts through the rich, meaty flavors of the broth.
How to experience bún bò Huê like Anthony Bourdain
Though bún bò Huê was once reserved for the rarified air of the royal palace, this heroic dish is now a breakfast staple for locals of the city and adventurous travelers alike, revered among them for the heat and heartiness it brings to the stomach and the soul. Time and place matter, especially when eating this soup in its hometown: Seek out the best vendors, the local hangouts, and go early in the morning, when the broth is still fresh, and the bustling energy of a city waking up sets the mood for a truly one-of-a-kind culinary experience.
If you want to truly recreate Bourdain's legendary meal, go to Kim Chau in Hue's iconic Dong Ba Market. It was where Bourdain ate his favorite iteration of the dish when he visited while filming "Parts Unknown." The market can be tricky to navigate, but trust us, it's worth it. If you aren't planning to visit Hue anytime soon (and let's be honest, that's most of us) but still want to get a taste of this iconic dish, look for authentic Vietnamese restaurants that feature it on their menus.
When ordering, ask about the broth's spice level, how the soup is made, and what garnishes they use. While it might not be exactly the dish you'll find in Hue, it'll undoubtedly be delicious. Bún bò Huê is Vietnam in a bowl — spicy, overwhelming, soulful and beautiful, all in equal measure. If you're craving a truly unique (and utterly delicious) bowl of food, look no further.