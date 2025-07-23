The Vietnamese Soup Anthony Bourdain Called The Greatest — And It Isn't Pho

Though bún bò Huê was once reserved for the rarified air of the royal palace, this heroic dish is now a breakfast staple for locals of the city and adventurous travelers alike, revered among them for the heat and heartiness it brings to the stomach and the soul. Time and place matter, especially when eating this soup in its hometown: Seek out the best vendors, the local hangouts, and go early in the morning, when the broth is still fresh, and the bustling energy of a city waking up sets the mood for a truly one-of-a-kind culinary experience.

If you want to truly recreate Bourdain's legendary meal, go to Kim Chau in Hue's iconic Dong Ba Market. It was where Bourdain ate his favorite iteration of the dish when he visited while filming "Parts Unknown." The market can be tricky to navigate, but trust us, it's worth it. If you aren't planning to visit Hue anytime soon (and let's be honest, that's most of us) but still want to get a taste of this iconic dish, look for authentic Vietnamese restaurants that feature it on their menus.

When ordering, ask about the broth's spice level, how the soup is made, and what garnishes they use. While it might not be exactly the dish you'll find in Hue, it'll undoubtedly be delicious. Bún bò Huê is Vietnam in a bowl — spicy, overwhelming, soulful and beautiful, all in equal measure. If you're craving a truly unique (and utterly delicious) bowl of food, look no further.