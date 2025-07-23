Alton Brown's Cardboard Box Hack For Deliciously Smoky Fish Dinners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smoked salmon, mackerel, trout, and herring add decadence to any lunchtime spread, and you can actually try your hand at smoking the fish yourself with a few cheap items you probably already own. American food show presenter Alton Brown is renowned for his handy culinary tricks, and you might even know a few by heart, like adding mayo to scrambled eggs for a tangy kick, or swapping gin with whiskey for a Negroni alternative. And the chef is back again with more crafty instructions shared on the Food Network YouTube channel for how to smoke fish in a cardboard box.

Smoking salmon in cardboard is something the TV star thought he'd only do once. "But I'm still using it," he says, "...not the same box." Gesturing to the homemade gadget, he reveals an electric hotplate placed inside a roasting pan at the bottom of a large box, with a vented pie pan used as a smoke diffuser.

How you use it is simple: plug in the plate, put wood chips in the pan, and fold up the box. Although the cardboard smoker can reach up to 180 degrees Fahrenheit, the 62-year-old has never had one catch fire. "It's really important you put the hotplate inside the box, in the roasting pan. That's what it's there for," Brown clarifies.