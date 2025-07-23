The Bougie Addition That Gives Tuna Tartare A Walloping Wow-Factor
Tuna tartare is already divine on its own with its hints of umami and layers of bright notes. When prepared right, it swirls with freshness. Coupled with a melt-in-your-mouth texture, it will take a lot of composure not to wolf it down immediately just to indulge in another plate.
It might be insane to think there's a sophisticated ingredient that can give this already-exciting appetizer a total wow-factor — but it's not impossible with truffle. Truffle is one of the genius ingredients your tuna tartare is missing, adding an earthy, funky depth that creates a delicate balance of savory and zest. All it takes is a thinly sliced or grated black truffle — or a modest dash of truffle oil — to season the tartare and add a rich, earthy flavor.
The difference between fresh and bottled truffle oil is that fresh is quite expensive and tricky to find, and loses its bold flavors if not consumed immediately after harvest. Truffle oil, on the other hand, is more consistent in flavor — as long as it's consumed within two months — and a much cheaper addition to your tuna tartare. Be careful when buying oil, though, because grocery stores are swarming with fake ones. Label cues will tell you if truffle oil is the real deal, so make sure to read the ingredient list before buying. Ingredients like truffle flavor should raise a red flag, as it typically means that artificial additives were included to recreate the true truffle taste.
The versatile charm of the culinary world's beloved truffle
Truffle might seem like an acquired taste because of its pungent aroma and flavor, which is why you'll find chefs like Gordon Ramsay hate this food trend with a fiery passion. However, there are so many ways to enjoy truffle. Closing the doors on it might completely limit your experience, especially if you're an adventurous foodie.
Aside from tuna tartare, other seafood dishes that work well with truffle are shrimp pasta and crab toast. Beyond the aquatic delicacies, you can also use truffle oil to elevate a cheese pizza, creating a whole new realm of comfort food. We've also seen the addition of truffle done on cruffinsand burgers — and we have yet to be disappointed. Kenny Rogers in the Philippines even has a special menu featuring truffle, adding it to mac and cheese, chicken, and steak. It even has a place in desserts: Black truffle ice cream and black truffle cakes exist.
Truffle is a surprisingly versatile ingredient once you get used to it. Still, since it has a potent flavor, it's best to add just a touch to avoid overpowering a dish. Whether truffle has a place in your kitchen or not still depends on your palate, but you know what they say — never say never.