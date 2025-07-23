The Bougie Addition That Gives Tuna Tartare A Walloping Wow-Factor

Tuna tartare is already divine on its own with its hints of umami and layers of bright notes. When prepared right, it swirls with freshness. Coupled with a melt-in-your-mouth texture, it will take a lot of composure not to wolf it down immediately just to indulge in another plate.

It might be insane to think there's a sophisticated ingredient that can give this already-exciting appetizer a total wow-factor — but it's not impossible with truffle. Truffle is one of the genius ingredients your tuna tartare is missing, adding an earthy, funky depth that creates a delicate balance of savory and zest. All it takes is a thinly sliced or grated black truffle — or a modest dash of truffle oil — to season the tartare and add a rich, earthy flavor.

The difference between fresh and bottled truffle oil is that fresh is quite expensive and tricky to find, and loses its bold flavors if not consumed immediately after harvest. Truffle oil, on the other hand, is more consistent in flavor — as long as it's consumed within two months — and a much cheaper addition to your tuna tartare. Be careful when buying oil, though, because grocery stores are swarming with fake ones. Label cues will tell you if truffle oil is the real deal, so make sure to read the ingredient list before buying. Ingredients like truffle flavor should raise a red flag, as it typically means that artificial additives were included to recreate the true truffle taste.