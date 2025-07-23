The Best Way To Pick Oregano So It Keeps On Growing

Oregano is one of those garden herbs that flourishes when cut properly, and bounces back more abundant after each cut. With the right tips, you can even grow herbs right in your kitchen, but you should learn how to cut oregano properly. Think of your plant like a friend you want to keep around: only take what you need, and leave enough behind to allow it to grow back strong.

This is the simplest technique for cutting oregano: rather than randomly snipping off leaves on your plant, take a small bunch of stems in one hand, approximately the size of a pencil. With sharp, clean scissors (you must avoid blunt blades as they cause plant bruising), cut each stem two-thirds of the way down. The goal here is to leave behind at least six sets of leaves under your cut. These clusters of leaves become the de facto top layer, which the plant needs to capture sunlight and heal. By leaving the bottom leaves on the stem, your oregano plant will be actively photosynthesizing and therefore not slowing down its momentum.

Cutting too low down to the base shocks the plant, making it build from scratch again; cutting higher will help grow bushy side shoots from that single stem. Instead of thinking of it as a "cut," think of it as giving the oregano a "haircut," because it will grow back.