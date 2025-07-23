How To Repurpose An Unused Wine Rack Into An Adorable Herb Planter

There's so many good things that come from upcycling — first, you save money by avoiding purchasing anything. Not buying new items is of course more sustainable. And finally, with a little effort and creativity, you can basically have a new item in the house. That's why we're here to make the case for upcycling a wine rack into a herb planter.

If you're someone who only drinks a bottle of wine every now and then, wine racks can often go unused, taking up valuable counter space. Some designs are clunky, and don't really make sense to own for light drinkers or non-collectors — that is, unless you like to stock up on the best bargain wines from Costco. The reality is, for some of us, having access to fresh herbs on hand every day is more appealing than having a bottle of wine always readily available.

With basically any design you have, whether it be wood or metal, a tall rack with many compartments, or a small countertop cubby, you can make it work. What makes this hack so useful is that wine racks are already designed to hold cylindrical items securely, so potted herbs are a perfect fit. This is a great herb garden hack for beginners who may not want to start digging directly into the ground or making a raised bed.