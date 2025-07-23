How To Repurpose An Unused Wine Rack Into An Adorable Herb Planter
There's so many good things that come from upcycling — first, you save money by avoiding purchasing anything. Not buying new items is of course more sustainable. And finally, with a little effort and creativity, you can basically have a new item in the house. That's why we're here to make the case for upcycling a wine rack into a herb planter.
If you're someone who only drinks a bottle of wine every now and then, wine racks can often go unused, taking up valuable counter space. Some designs are clunky, and don't really make sense to own for light drinkers or non-collectors — that is, unless you like to stock up on the best bargain wines from Costco. The reality is, for some of us, having access to fresh herbs on hand every day is more appealing than having a bottle of wine always readily available.
With basically any design you have, whether it be wood or metal, a tall rack with many compartments, or a small countertop cubby, you can make it work. What makes this hack so useful is that wine racks are already designed to hold cylindrical items securely, so potted herbs are a perfect fit. This is a great herb garden hack for beginners who may not want to start digging directly into the ground or making a raised bed.
How to set up a wine rack as an herb planter
If you like the current color of the wine rack, then you don't have much work cut out for you. If not, it's easy enough to dust it off and give it a quick paint job or stain to match the aesthetic you're going for. Consider where exactly the upcycled rack is going — if the plan is to bring it outdoors, make sure it is waterproof or at least water-resistant. Wood may warp from water exposure over time, so consider keeping these indoors or adding a waterproof coating.
For wine racks with individual, circular slots for bottles, there is probably a perfectly sized pot that fits inside. The plastic pots that herbs come sold in at the garden store are likely a great fit, as they are more or less the diameter of a wine bottle. Herbs can also be removed from pots and planted directly into wine racks that are more like a cubby design — these can be laid flat on the ground or leaned against the wall.
Many herbs grow perfectly fine indoors, so you can set up this DIY planter within an arm's reach of where you're cooking. Small countertop wine racks or cubbies are perfect to keep in the kitchen, place on an outdoor table, or add some green to a balcony. Freestanding or wall-mounted racks are best outside with more ample patio or backyard space.