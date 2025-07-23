Why Your Air Fryer Is The Perfect Tool For Melting Chocolate

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The rise of the air fryer might be one of the best things to come out of the 2010s. Its popularity quickly simplified weeknight meals in households across the globe. As it becomes more of a kitchen staple, its uses go beyond just mimicking that fried food exterior. It's even a great vessel for melting chocolate, and that's just one air fryer hack you'll wish you knew sooner.

You can't put a chocolate bar directly in the air fryer and expect anything other than a mess, but if you have an air fryer-safe bowl, it's a simple process. Just heat the chocolate at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes. Depending on how much chocolate is in the bowl, you might have to check it, stir, and put it back in. It should melt evenly after a few times of doing this. You can snag some air fryer-safe silicone bowls, such as the Bomsi air fryer silicone liners for only $8.