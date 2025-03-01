How To Prevent Melted Chocolate From Turning Hard Again

Whether you're coating some strawberries, pouring it over ice cream, or adding a little bit of it into brownie batter, it's hard to resist the sweet flavor of melted chocolate (which can be made even smoother with the addition of butter). However, even without that, melting chocolate is relatively simple — you can break out the double boiler or even just heat it in intervals in the microwave. That glossy melted chocolate looks perfect when it's ready, but as soon as you let it sit for too long, it begins to harden again. Luckily, if you want to melt your chocolate in advance and keep it that way, then there are a handful of methods that will help your chocolate stay in smooth and creamy liquid-form.

The best way to keep chocolate melted depends on what you plan to use it for. If you're just looking to keep it in its regular state and serve it alongside fruits for dipping, then maintaining its temperature is probably the easiest way. On top of this, you can also add a little bit of oil or just turn it into a chocolate sauce or ganache. That last option is best if it will be poured over a cake or some kind of dessert. No matter what you do, though, never add water. Water causes chocolate to seize up, which will quickly turn it into a clumpy mess. While seized up chocolate can be fixed, it is easier to avoid doing it all together.