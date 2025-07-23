The Easy Way To Make A Fruit Sorbet Doesn't Require An Ice Cream Maker

While ice cream is touted as the queen of frozen desserts, sorbet is definitely a close competitor. Cold, sweet, fruity, and refreshing — there's honestly no downside to this tropical treat, especially if you're craving something a little icy during the dog days of summer. The best part is that it's also incredibly easy to make (unlike ice cream), so if your sweet tooth is demanding attention, and you have your favorite fruit on hand, you can spin it into a craveable sorbet in a matter of minutes, no ice cream maker or special equipment required — just a food processor.

Another advantage to making sorbet at home, especially in a food processor, is how simple the recipe is. In fact, you can make one-ingredient tangerine sorbet with literally nothing more than tangerines and a food processor. Substitute tangerines for any fruit you like, such as grapes or watermelon, to create an endless array of tasty sorbets all summer. This works because most fruits contain high amounts of natural sugars and water. Once frozen solid and blended in a food processor for a few minutes, the water and sugars cream together to create an icy dessert that's even more delicious garnished with whipped cream or fresh mint.

Of course, sorbet made this way doesn't contain preservatives or stabilizers, so you should only make it when you intend to eat it immediately. Additionally, it's important to process your fruits correctly to prevent your sorbet from tasting off or having an unpleasant texture. The aforementioned tangerines, for instance, should be peeled and supremed before freezing to create a tangy sorbet free of bitterness.