The Easy Way To Make A Fruit Sorbet Doesn't Require An Ice Cream Maker
While ice cream is touted as the queen of frozen desserts, sorbet is definitely a close competitor. Cold, sweet, fruity, and refreshing — there's honestly no downside to this tropical treat, especially if you're craving something a little icy during the dog days of summer. The best part is that it's also incredibly easy to make (unlike ice cream), so if your sweet tooth is demanding attention, and you have your favorite fruit on hand, you can spin it into a craveable sorbet in a matter of minutes, no ice cream maker or special equipment required — just a food processor.
Another advantage to making sorbet at home, especially in a food processor, is how simple the recipe is. In fact, you can make one-ingredient tangerine sorbet with literally nothing more than tangerines and a food processor. Substitute tangerines for any fruit you like, such as grapes or watermelon, to create an endless array of tasty sorbets all summer. This works because most fruits contain high amounts of natural sugars and water. Once frozen solid and blended in a food processor for a few minutes, the water and sugars cream together to create an icy dessert that's even more delicious garnished with whipped cream or fresh mint.
Of course, sorbet made this way doesn't contain preservatives or stabilizers, so you should only make it when you intend to eat it immediately. Additionally, it's important to process your fruits correctly to prevent your sorbet from tasting off or having an unpleasant texture. The aforementioned tangerines, for instance, should be peeled and supremed before freezing to create a tangy sorbet free of bitterness.
Tips for success and tantalizing flavor combinations
As mentioned, the best way to ensure a successful sorbet is to process your fruit properly before freezing it. Citrus will need to be supremed, kiwis peeled and sliced into quarters, and mangos and bananas will need to be peeled and chopped. Smaller fruits like berries and grapes don't need to be peeled or cut up (unless you get a monster strawberry or have really large grapes), but you should clean all of your produce properly with baking soda to prevent blending germs and pesticides into your dessert.
Though you only need one ingredient to make a truly delicious food processor sorbet, it's also worth experimenting with flavors by combining different fruits, liquids, and sweeteners to produce more artisanal desserts. For instance, you can make a delicious three-ingredient mango sorbet with the fruit itself, plus citrus juice and a syrupy sweetener like honey, agave nectar, or even vanilla-infused simple syrup. Blend everything together to taste until the mixture is nice and smooth to avoid biting into icy chunks of mango.
If you prefer a creamier dessert, coconut milk is an excellent choice for adding richness without weighing things down. For the densest, richest possible sorbet, chill the coconut milk in the fridge while the fruit freezes, then add the solidified coconut cream to the food processor. This is especially delicious with tropical fruits like pineapples, bananas, and papayas. Coconut milk also adds a little sweetness, so you can cut back on any added sugar when using it.