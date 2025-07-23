What You Need To Know Before Designing A Custom Cake From Publix
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Publix is a Southern grocery staple that's known for its in-house bakery, preparing iconic "pub sub" sandwiches and fresh bread for plenty of hungry shoppers throughout the day. What's just as (if not more) impressive than the deli offerings are the cakes, which customers can also order to their specifications. However, just like ordering a sub, there are a few stipulations when purchasing a cake from the store.
Publix offers personalized cakes that can be ordered in person, online, or through the mobile app. You'll have a choice between a round or sheet cake, with the option to make it an ice cream cake. You can then select the flavor, filling, and frosting for the cake. Color and design choices are limited with the customization engine, offering few options for the design and color of the trim, border, and decoration on top. For example, you could have a vanilla cake with raspberry filling and white buttercream frosting, decorated with red roses and green borders.
Publix also allows you to add a personal message on top, along with any simple special instructions. Anything beyond this level of customization is going to be a gamble, so don't expect any extravagant Buddy Valastro "Cake Boss" cakes. Instead, you can choose from Publix's theme cakes or decorate your own.
There are understandable limits to custom Publix cakes
Publix has a team of bakers, but that doesn't mean they have infinite time or resources at their disposal. The skill levels, style, and what they're allowed to do for customers can change by store location. Generally, Publix doesn't bake whole cakes in special shapes unless otherwise specified, and they're typically simple in form, such as a heart or number. To get an idea of what's possible, most stores have a catalogue of established designs within their skill and budget.
Some of the most elaborate designs are hiding out in the cupcakes. Fun and colorful unicorn, alligator, graduation cap, and baby onesie shapes are established, and it may be possible to request simple changes (e.g., making the alligator pink instead of green or adding a name to the onesie). For more formal occasions, Publix wedding cakes are adorned with intricate fruit and floral details.
The best way to enjoy a custom Publix cake is to order a plain white cake base with the flavors and fillings you want, and then add the finishing touches yourself. Publix also sells fresh buttercream frosting by itself, so you can put it in a piping bag and spread it on the cake as well. Some online retailers offer edible cherry blossom cake decorations and confectionery edible "glitter" on Amazon, and we've compiled a list of 13 creative sheet cake decorating tips for inspiration.