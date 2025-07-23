What You Need To Know Before Designing A Custom Cake From Publix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Publix is a Southern grocery staple that's known for its in-house bakery, preparing iconic "pub sub" sandwiches and fresh bread for plenty of hungry shoppers throughout the day. What's just as (if not more) impressive than the deli offerings are the cakes, which customers can also order to their specifications. However, just like ordering a sub, there are a few stipulations when purchasing a cake from the store.

Publix offers personalized cakes that can be ordered in person, online, or through the mobile app. You'll have a choice between a round or sheet cake, with the option to make it an ice cream cake. You can then select the flavor, filling, and frosting for the cake. Color and design choices are limited with the customization engine, offering few options for the design and color of the trim, border, and decoration on top. For example, you could have a vanilla cake with raspberry filling and white buttercream frosting, decorated with red roses and green borders.

Publix also allows you to add a personal message on top, along with any simple special instructions. Anything beyond this level of customization is going to be a gamble, so don't expect any extravagant Buddy Valastro "Cake Boss" cakes. Instead, you can choose from Publix's theme cakes or decorate your own.