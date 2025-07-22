How To Store A Pizza Peel Without Wasting Precious Kitchen Space

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love making pizza at home, one of the most important tools to own is a pizza peel. These large, flat handles are essential for sliding pies around in a hot oven without burning your fingers or forearms, but they are admittedly a little cumbersome when it comes time to put them away. Home-sized peels are usually about as large as a cutting board, which is big enough to support a single, 10- to 12-inch pizza. However, with a long handle attached, it's not as easy as sliding the peel in next to some cutting boards and sheet pans in your cupboard. If you've been struggling to find space in a small kitchen for your wooden or metal pizza peel, the answer has been staring you in the face this whole time: Hang it on the wall.

Ideally, a pizza peel should be stored somewhere within arm's length of the oven. This is because while you'll always have the peel in your hand when you first put the pizza in the oven, it's easy to forget to grab it before opening the oven to check on your pie. Scope out the wall space near your oven and find a spot with plenty of room for a pizza peel, and then it's time to shop for a proper hanger.