How To Store A Pizza Peel Without Wasting Precious Kitchen Space
If you love making pizza at home, one of the most important tools to own is a pizza peel. These large, flat handles are essential for sliding pies around in a hot oven without burning your fingers or forearms, but they are admittedly a little cumbersome when it comes time to put them away. Home-sized peels are usually about as large as a cutting board, which is big enough to support a single, 10- to 12-inch pizza. However, with a long handle attached, it's not as easy as sliding the peel in next to some cutting boards and sheet pans in your cupboard. If you've been struggling to find space in a small kitchen for your wooden or metal pizza peel, the answer has been staring you in the face this whole time: Hang it on the wall.
Ideally, a pizza peel should be stored somewhere within arm's length of the oven. This is because while you'll always have the peel in your hand when you first put the pizza in the oven, it's easy to forget to grab it before opening the oven to check on your pie. Scope out the wall space near your oven and find a spot with plenty of room for a pizza peel, and then it's time to shop for a proper hanger.
Choosing a pizza peel hanger
You can spend anywhere from $6 to $200 on equipment designed especially for hanging pizza peels, so let's consider some of the options. If price is a concern, or you're saving a few bucks so you can learn to use a pizza stone, stick to a basic two-pronged pizza peel hanger like the Rust Resistant Metal Wall Mounted Pizza Peel Rack from AUXPhome. This design bends to accommodate most peel shapes, holds 20 pounds, and comes covered with a rust-resistant coating so it won't scratch delicate wood or stainless steel. It's not the most stylish design, however, so if you're looking for something a little more sleek, this Pizza Shovels Wall Rack can hold multiple peels and looks like it belongs in a professional restaurant.
If your space demands something a little more elegant, consider using a guitar hanger with a wood base, like the SNIGJAT Guitar Wall Mount. A sturdy key rack like the Decorative Wooden Mail Holder from Lwenki is also an option if your peel has a hole at the end of the handle so that you can hang it upside down.
Any sort of hanger that can hold the peel flush against the wall will work, so if a store-bought hanger isn't fitting in with your aesthetic, get creative and keep an eye out at the flea market and secondhand stores. Channel your inner Martha Stewart energy to add a little more space, and your pizza peel will always be right where you need it.