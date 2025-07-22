Can You Freeze And Store Cake Batter?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Making a bakery-worthy cake at home can be a time-consuming effort, but there may just be a limit to how much you can prepare in advance. Chowhound spoke with Kat Buckley, a United Kingdom-based blogger of The Baking Explorer (@thebakingexplorer on Instagram) and author of "Bakes That Break The Internet," to determine whether freezing cake batter is a clever workaround or a complete flop. Unfortunately, it seems that the latter is true.

"I would not recommend freezing unbaked cake batter," says Buckley. "The freezing process will reduce the impact the raising agents in the batter have, leading to a dense cake that does not rise very well. Freezing cake after it has been baked and cooled is the much better option. You can wrap slices in cling film or foil and place them in Tupperware boxes or Ziploc bags."

The mark of a good cake is often a rich and fluffy texture that you can cut with a spoon. This is due to the leavening agents in the batter that cause the cake to rise and swell with air in the oven. Freezing and thawing cake batter makes it more difficult for it to absorb air and achieve a rich texture. However, once the batter has turned into cake through a chemical reaction, the cake itself may be frozen and enjoyed later.