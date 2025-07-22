A Glass Of Water Can Preserve Herbs Longer. Here's How It Works

Even though dried herbs are several times more potent due to their reduced water content and concentrated flavors, nothing quite compares to what fresh herbs bring to a dish. Whether it's a wonderfully aromatic and pungent oregano; a fresh, peppery mint; or perhaps a floral, earthy thyme, fresh herbs have the power to upgrade a simple dish into something truly unique.

If you've recently come back from the store with a bunch of your favorite herbs (especially if you were lucky to find fresh again after they were out of stock for ages), chances are the first thing you'll ask yourself what to do with fresh herbs before they spoil. Well, in case you're not planning to turn your oven on straight away and bake with fresh herbs like a pro, here's a little something to brighten your day: the trick to extending their shelf life is to actually store them in a glass of water.

Herbs start wilting once they're cut from the plant. This is because they're separated from their water and nutrient source — the root. And without one, they can't absorb necessary moisture or minerals. However, once placed in a glass of water, they rehydrate and can stay fresh for up to three more weeks. So instead of washing them right after bringing them home from the store, which can lead to excess moisture and quicker spoilage, hold off on rinsing. Simply place your herbs in a glass or a jar filled with about an inch of water to preserve their freshness.