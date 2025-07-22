A Glass Of Water Can Preserve Herbs Longer. Here's How It Works
Even though dried herbs are several times more potent due to their reduced water content and concentrated flavors, nothing quite compares to what fresh herbs bring to a dish. Whether it's a wonderfully aromatic and pungent oregano; a fresh, peppery mint; or perhaps a floral, earthy thyme, fresh herbs have the power to upgrade a simple dish into something truly unique.
If you've recently come back from the store with a bunch of your favorite herbs (especially if you were lucky to find fresh again after they were out of stock for ages), chances are the first thing you'll ask yourself what to do with fresh herbs before they spoil. Well, in case you're not planning to turn your oven on straight away and bake with fresh herbs like a pro, here's a little something to brighten your day: the trick to extending their shelf life is to actually store them in a glass of water.
Herbs start wilting once they're cut from the plant. This is because they're separated from their water and nutrient source — the root. And without one, they can't absorb necessary moisture or minerals. However, once placed in a glass of water, they rehydrate and can stay fresh for up to three more weeks. So instead of washing them right after bringing them home from the store, which can lead to excess moisture and quicker spoilage, hold off on rinsing. Simply place your herbs in a glass or a jar filled with about an inch of water to preserve their freshness.
A quick trim at the base is a must when storing fresh herbs
Before you just drop the fresh herbs into the glass of water, there's a quick prep step you should never skip — and that's trimming the ends of the stems. This simple trick gives the stems a fresh cut, and reopens them after they've dried out. As a result, it will be easier for the herbs to absorb more moisture and stay fresh for a longer period, while at the same time preserving their distinct flavor and aroma.
In addition, make sure to remove any leaves that appear wilted or discolored, and always keep leaves above the rim of the glass to prevent exposing them to water stress. And although optional, covering herbs like mint or basil — the herb you should always plant alongside tomatoes in your garden — with a loose plastic bag can actually be quite beneficial for keeping them fresh longer. That said, it's important to change the water every few days to keep the herbs healthy and prevent bacterial growth.
Finally, don't just place the glass anywhere; choose the storage spot depending on the type of herb. While herbs like basil or mint do best on the counter, varieties like thyme or rosemary prefer cooler temperatures and can be stored in the fridge. Once you're ready to use the herbs, all you need to do is take them out of the glass, give them a good rinse under cold water, and chop them nicely before you add them to your dish.