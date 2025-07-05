The Costco Shopping Tip That Saves You Money Before You Even Step Inside
The whole point of shopping at a big-box warehouse store like Costco is to save money by buying in bulk. So why, then, is it so easy to blow the budget on 4-pound pies and supersize buckets of snacks? More often than not, it's because you're shopping without a plan. While it's true that Costco is packed with tons of great grocery deals and sales, there are also plenty of red flags that you shouldn't ignore.
Savvy shoppers know about all the hacks for saving money at the big box juggernaut, but one of the easiest solutions to going overboard is to always browse the store's monthly coupon book and check the online member-only savings deals before you head out to shop. If you take the time to do these two simple steps whenever it's time to head to Costco, you'll be much more likely to stick to what's on sale and avoid some of the dreaded impulse buys, which can save you money before you even step inside.
Perhaps the easiest way to plan a trip to Costco is to take a minute to browse the coupon mailer that's sent to every Costco member. This booklet lists all the discounts, sales, and limited-time offers happening that month, from groceries to personal care items, electronics, and even furniture. Sometimes the deals are listed as actual physical coupons to clip, while others are just markdowns that are applied automatically when you check out.
Always check for online sales at Costco
While the monthly coupon booklet is a fairly comprehensive collection of Costco's monthly deals, that doesn't mean you shouldn't still check the store website's "offers" page. While there are plenty of deals that apply to shopping in person, Costco also frequently adds many online-only deals on things like cookware, cleaning supplies, and even combo packs of Kansas City Steaks. It's also a good idea to click on the "savings" tab, which will show you a list of everything that's on sale in the store, which you can filter by category.
When you're writing up your shopping list, start with either the website or the coupon booklet, and then be sure to highlight anything on your list that's on sale with a highlighter or an asterisk so that you know which items are a deal when you're physically inside the store. This will prevent you from grabbing a more expensive alternative if you don't see the sale brand, and keep you on track to look for the items you need rather than aimlessly browsing.
Remember to also avoid the front and center aisles of the store, which are where most people do their impulse shopping, and instead shop the periphery. With a solid list, coupons in hand, and a little website sleuthing before you shop, you'll stand a much better chance of coming home with only the things you need, and enough money left over in the budget for a trip to the food court.