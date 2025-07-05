The Costco Shopping Tip That Saves You Money Before You Even Step Inside

The whole point of shopping at a big-box warehouse store like Costco is to save money by buying in bulk. So why, then, is it so easy to blow the budget on 4-pound pies and supersize buckets of snacks? More often than not, it's because you're shopping without a plan. While it's true that Costco is packed with tons of great grocery deals and sales, there are also plenty of red flags that you shouldn't ignore.

Savvy shoppers know about all the hacks for saving money at the big box juggernaut, but one of the easiest solutions to going overboard is to always browse the store's monthly coupon book and check the online member-only savings deals before you head out to shop. If you take the time to do these two simple steps whenever it's time to head to Costco, you'll be much more likely to stick to what's on sale and avoid some of the dreaded impulse buys, which can save you money before you even step inside.

Perhaps the easiest way to plan a trip to Costco is to take a minute to browse the coupon mailer that's sent to every Costco member. This booklet lists all the discounts, sales, and limited-time offers happening that month, from groceries to personal care items, electronics, and even furniture. Sometimes the deals are listed as actual physical coupons to clip, while others are just markdowns that are applied automatically when you check out.