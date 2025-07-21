How Ina Garten Infuses Baked Potatoes With Tons Of Extra Flavor

While Ina Garten's recipe is an excellent go-to, there are many other tricks to get your baked potatoes restaurant-quality. First, always use Russet potatoes for baking — their high starch content and low moisture make them ideal for a fluffy interior and crisp shell. Clean and scrub the spuds, then briefly soak in a vinegar-water bath for extra flavor and a more tender bite. Finally, dry well before salting the outside.

Also, if you want a crispy baked potato, always skip the foil — aluminum foil traps steam on the skin, resulting in a soggy, mushy spud. Instead, place your potatoes directly on the oven rack or grill. (Though some people also swear the air fryer is the best option for baking potatoes.)

After baking, slice your potato open immediately to release steam and preserve its fluffy texture. And finally, don't skimp on toppings: butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, or Garten's whipped feta, whatever suits your taste and highlights the fluffiness of your baked potato. And if you make too many potatoes and want to enjoy them again another day, skip the microwave — when reheating a baked potato, always go for the oven.