How Ina Garten Infuses Baked Potatoes With Tons Of Extra Flavor
If you're looking to elevate a humble baked potato into something spectacular, look no further than Ina Garten's herb-crusted method. Shared in her cookbook "Make It Ahead," her technique infuses potatoes with flavor from the outside in, beginning with an herbaceous salt blend crushed in a food processor. Garten blends fresh rosemary, thyme, lemon zest, and a tablespoon of coarse sea salt and applies it to the potatoes. This herb salt clings to the potato skin, making it crisp and crunchy.
To achieve this hack, start by scrubbing and poking your potatoes with a fork. Rub them generously with olive oil, then roll them in the herb salt until fully coated. As they bake, the seasoning crisps into the skin, creating a crust that gives you citrus and spice while locking in moisture for a fluffy interior. When the potatoes are ready, slice them open and top with a dollop of sour cream or Garten's whipped feta (a blend of feta, cream cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice). Finish the dish with chives.
Other tips for flavorful baked potatoes
While Ina Garten's recipe is an excellent go-to, there are many other tricks to get your baked potatoes restaurant-quality. First, always use Russet potatoes for baking — their high starch content and low moisture make them ideal for a fluffy interior and crisp shell. Clean and scrub the spuds, then briefly soak in a vinegar-water bath for extra flavor and a more tender bite. Finally, dry well before salting the outside.
Also, if you want a crispy baked potato, always skip the foil — aluminum foil traps steam on the skin, resulting in a soggy, mushy spud. Instead, place your potatoes directly on the oven rack or grill. (Though some people also swear the air fryer is the best option for baking potatoes.)
After baking, slice your potato open immediately to release steam and preserve its fluffy texture. And finally, don't skimp on toppings: butter, sour cream, chili, cheese, or Garten's whipped feta, whatever suits your taste and highlights the fluffiness of your baked potato. And if you make too many potatoes and want to enjoy them again another day, skip the microwave — when reheating a baked potato, always go for the oven.