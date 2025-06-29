How To Reheat A Baked Potato For Crispy Skin And A Fluffy Inside
When it comes to reheating a baked potato, some small easy tricks can make the difference between a fluffy potato you want to eat and a soggy starch that's less than appetizing. Though the microwave may be tempting, when you're reheating a potato, the oven reigns supreme. An oven reheat can much more easily get you that crispy, golden-brown skin and a light, steamy interior.
To reheat your potatoes, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let the baked potato sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes. Then, place them directly on the oven rack or a baking sheet (no foil needed!) and reheat for around 15 to 20 minutes. This method lets the skins re-crisp while the insides warm up evenly and stay moist — not dried out like they might in the microwave. Positioning the potatoes directly on the rack also allows the hot air to circulate fully around them, promoting uniform cooking.
Note that it is important to never wrap your potato in foil when baking or reheating in the oven. It traps moisture, turning the skin soggy. Instead, put a bit of olive oil or butter on the skin to mimic that perfect, restaurant-quality potato. The oven approach works because it repeats the original traditional baking technique and restores that light, fluffy texture. This method might require more patience, but the result is worth every extra minute.
Other great ways to reheat your baked potatoes
If you are truly short on time or don't want to use your oven, there are still several other ways to reheat a baked potato, each with its own advantages. Some people argue an air fryer is the best way to bake a baked potato, and the same goes for reheating. Using an air fryer most closely mimics the conventional oven, is quick and effective, and also gets the potato skin extra crispy while keeping the inside tender. Set your air fryer to 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and heat for about four minutes.
The microwave is, of course, the fastest reheating method, but it's also the trickiest to get right because of the risk of the potato drying out. However, if you slice the potato in two, cover the halves with a damp paper towel, and microwave for about two minutes, you will nicely trap the needed moisture inside while still keeping the skin fairly crispy.
The grill is the one place where you actually want to use that tinfoil. Wrap the potato in foil and grill at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes, flipping it a few times. Sure, it's a bit of a hassle to light up the grill unless you're already barbecuing, but the smoky flavor is unbeatable, and it achieves maximum crisp.