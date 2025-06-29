How To Reheat A Baked Potato For Crispy Skin And A Fluffy Inside

When it comes to reheating a baked potato, some small easy tricks can make the difference between a fluffy potato you want to eat and a soggy starch that's less than appetizing. Though the microwave may be tempting, when you're reheating a potato, the oven reigns supreme. An oven reheat can much more easily get you that crispy, golden-brown skin and a light, steamy interior.

To reheat your potatoes, preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and let the baked potato sit at room temperature for about 10 minutes. Then, place them directly on the oven rack or a baking sheet (no foil needed!) and reheat for around 15 to 20 minutes. This method lets the skins re-crisp while the insides warm up evenly and stay moist — not dried out like they might in the microwave. Positioning the potatoes directly on the rack also allows the hot air to circulate fully around them, promoting uniform cooking.

Note that it is important to never wrap your potato in foil when baking or reheating in the oven. It traps moisture, turning the skin soggy. Instead, put a bit of olive oil or butter on the skin to mimic that perfect, restaurant-quality potato. The oven approach works because it repeats the original traditional baking technique and restores that light, fluffy texture. This method might require more patience, but the result is worth every extra minute.