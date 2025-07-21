Can You Freeze Whole Lemons?
Lemons are one of the most popular citrus fruits out there, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they great for making tasty drinks and tangy desserts, but lemons can be used to make soup and other savory dishes. They aren't just for cooking, either; lemons can be used for cleaning hacks in the kitchen, too. They're a truly versatile ingredient, which is part of what makes them so essential in many kitchens around the world.
While most people have plenty of ways to use lemons, not everyone knows how to properly store them in the long term. Fortunately, it is very easy to freeze lemons. You don't even have to cut them first before freezing. Whole lemons can be frozen and kept for up to four months.
It is important to note that while freezing a whole lemon is possible, it does affect and limit what you can do with the lemon once it has been frozen. Whole lemons tend to become softer and squishier after freezing. As such, they are best for juicing specifically.
How to freeze whole lemons
Before you can freeze the lemons, it is important to clean the exterior of the peel. To do this, simply wash the whole lemon with soap and water. If you can find a fruit and vegetable wash, that works too. Don't worry, it won't impart any weird flavor onto the lemons.
Since frozen whole lemons get squishy after freezing, if you'd like to zest the lemons, it's best to do so before freezing. Once the lemons have been zested, they should be wrapped in plastic wrap or aluminum foil so they don't dry out. After that, place the wrapped lemons into an airtight bag or container, then place them in the freezer.
If you aren't zesting the lemons, you don't need to wrap them. They still need to be placed into an airtight glass or plastic container or an airtight freezer bag before storing, as this helps prevent freezer burn from occurring. Regardless of if the lemons were zested or not, they should keep for about four months in the freezer.