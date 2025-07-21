Can You Freeze Whole Lemons?

Lemons are one of the most popular citrus fruits out there, and it's easy to see why. Not only are they great for making tasty drinks and tangy desserts, but lemons can be used to make soup and other savory dishes. They aren't just for cooking, either; lemons can be used for cleaning hacks in the kitchen, too. They're a truly versatile ingredient, which is part of what makes them so essential in many kitchens around the world.

While most people have plenty of ways to use lemons, not everyone knows how to properly store them in the long term. Fortunately, it is very easy to freeze lemons. You don't even have to cut them first before freezing. Whole lemons can be frozen and kept for up to four months.

It is important to note that while freezing a whole lemon is possible, it does affect and limit what you can do with the lemon once it has been frozen. Whole lemons tend to become softer and squishier after freezing. As such, they are best for juicing specifically.