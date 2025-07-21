Never Ignore This Refrigerator Red Flag (It Could Have Serious Food Safety Consequences)
We take fridges for granted. These workhorse appliances quietly hum away in the corner of the kitchen, keeping all of our food fresh and safe. When proper food safety and storage are followed, it's not often that the fridge fails us. But if your food starts to go bad more quickly than usual, it's time to pay attention to this red flag.
Sure, it's normal for forgotten-about food to go bad after a few weeks, and in a rush, leftovers can be stored incorrectly and are no longer edible. But aside from these common food storage mistakes, food in the fridge that spoils quickly is a sign of a greater issue. If you open the fridge and notice a somewhat off-putting smell, or even a rotting smell, it's time to investigate further. This is especially true if food must be tossed before its "best by" date.
If the food inside your fridge is going back quicker than usual, it unfortunately may be time for a new fridge. Some checks and adjustments can be done first before needing to buy a new appliance. However, it simply might be a case of having an old appliance and not much can fix it. It's important to pay attention to food spoilage patterns in refrigerated foods because if you accidentally eat something that's gone bad, you could make yourself seriously sick with food poisoning or bacterial infections.
How to know when it's time to buy a new fridge
Before running out for a new appliance, first check the basics. Is there anything blocking the air vents in the fridge? These vents are crucial for distributing cool air throughout the interior, and if it's not evenly reaching every layer, this can cause food to go bad. The fridge should also have a temperature set below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and ideally between 35 and 38 degrees Fahrenheit. If it's not within this range, adjust appropriately; if it is, this signals a greater issue.
There are a few other signs that help you determine if you need a new fridge — is it making abnormal noises? Is it running constantly? Does the cold feel unevenly distributed throughout the inside? Refrigerators can last a long time, often over 10 years, but eventually, they do need to be replaced. There's only so much you can do by replacing cracked seals on the door and cleaning the coils behind it.
If you've done all you can, and your groceries are still going bad, it may be time to face the reality. Having to shop for a new refrigerator can feel like a lot of work, and spending so much money can be a bummer — but so is getting food poisoning and throwing out food.