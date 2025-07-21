Never Ignore This Refrigerator Red Flag (It Could Have Serious Food Safety Consequences)

We take fridges for granted. These workhorse appliances quietly hum away in the corner of the kitchen, keeping all of our food fresh and safe. When proper food safety and storage are followed, it's not often that the fridge fails us. But if your food starts to go bad more quickly than usual, it's time to pay attention to this red flag.

Sure, it's normal for forgotten-about food to go bad after a few weeks, and in a rush, leftovers can be stored incorrectly and are no longer edible. But aside from these common food storage mistakes, food in the fridge that spoils quickly is a sign of a greater issue. If you open the fridge and notice a somewhat off-putting smell, or even a rotting smell, it's time to investigate further. This is especially true if food must be tossed before its "best by" date.

If the food inside your fridge is going back quicker than usual, it unfortunately may be time for a new fridge. Some checks and adjustments can be done first before needing to buy a new appliance. However, it simply might be a case of having an old appliance and not much can fix it. It's important to pay attention to food spoilage patterns in refrigerated foods because if you accidentally eat something that's gone bad, you could make yourself seriously sick with food poisoning or bacterial infections.