Why So Many Restaurants Use A Red And Yellow Color Palette

What do McDonald's, Carl's Jr., Five Guys, and Chick-fil-A have in common? The easy answer is they're all fast food restaurants, but they share another common thread: Each chain uses a red and yellow color scheme. There are a ton of theories on why this is, but Chowhound spoke to Eddie Fahmy, franchise director of German kebab chain Döner Haus, to understand the true reasoning behind this phenomenon.

"There's an old myth that red and yellow are colors that make people hungry and want to eat more," Fahmy said. "But, if that's the case, then every restaurant that isn't those colors would be out of business. Choosing a color palette is more about continuity with the restaurant's branding without creating a dizzying look." The atmosphere of a restaurant does play a role in perceiving food differently, but the correlation is not so direct. Rather than decorating the interior with a ton of red and yellow décor and paint, the color of the food is actually more impactful when it comes to appeal and increasing appetite. A study published via Research Gate found that when participants were shown photos of food with either a warm (red, yellow, orange) or cool (blue, green, purple) tone, the majority went for the warm filter.