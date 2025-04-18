Why So Many Fast Food Restaurants Have A Red Logo

Colloquially, it's widely accepted and repeated fact that the color red equals increased hunger, prompting us to seek out and purchase more food than we otherwise might. In the scientific world though, the jury is still out. Some studies on color psychology have indeed concluded that red has the ability to ramp up everything from heart rate to blood pressure to hunger and impulsivity. Other research muddies the waters though, finding no such thing or at least suggesting more research is needed to definitively link colors to hunger cues.

Regardless of red's impact on hunger specifically, we do know for sure that the color, whether it's via brain chemistry or just learned responses, makes us pay attention. Red is the first color human eyes can see as we develop, and this may help explain why we're drawn to it like moths to a flame. After all, there's a reason red lights and stop signs and other important signage is always red, not baby blue.

Does this mean fast food chains that deviate from crimson marketing can't be successful? Of course not — here's looking at you, Starbucks, IHOP, Dunkin', and even the chain with the single most locations in the U.S., which all choose to be color wheel rebels. But the marketing trend of red fast food branding seems to be here to stay, and perhaps at least plays a role in America's continuing love affair with the drive-thru lane.