This Is What It Meant To Be A 'Soda Jerk' In The 1900s

In the early 1900s, the neighborhood pharmacy was the place to be. More than just medicine, pharmacies purveyed soft drinks and lots of ice cream. During the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, ice cream was a beloved treat; in the year 1938 alone, according to the New York Times, Americans consumed over 275 million gallons. Pharmacists were the most common sellers of this ice cream, and their soda fountains became profitable hot spots during Prohibition as alcohol-free venues for socializing.

The soda jerk — serving ice cream, soda, and a lot of charm — became the era's cultural icon. Think of a young George Bailey scooping ice cream in "It's a Wonderful Life" or Abbott and Costello's comedic soda jerks in their 1942 film "Who Done It?"

The name "soda jerk" came from the physical motion of jerking the fountain spigot to release soda water. More than just servers, soda jerks were entertainers, mixing drinks with flair and scooping ice cream into tall glasses with moves verging on acrobatic. Somewhere between a barman and a comedy show host, famed soda jerks became local celebrities, not only for their strawberry floats and chocolate malts but for their showmanship and witty banter.