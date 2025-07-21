The Boozy Sauce Bobby Flay Swears By For An Indulgent Vanilla Milkshake

If there's one thing milkshakes are good at, it's helping us to ingest rich, sugary ice cream even faster by making it drinkable. That already makes for a pretty indulgent treat, right? Well, Bobby Flay's found an ingenious way to make the experience even more bacchanalian — add a bourbon caramel sauce. But, as Flay acknowledged simply, in a clip posted to Food Network UK's Facebook page, "Listen, either you make a milkshake, or you don't. There's no half stepping it here." And we agree, bourbon is an ideal booze for milkshakes.

To achieve a basic milkshake, all you need to do is blend milk and ice cream in a blender until you reach your desired consistency. Maybe add a squirt of whipped cream and sprinkles on top if you're feeling fancy. But Flay's decadent vanilla shake calls for homemade caramel sauce, which can be tricky to get right.

To prepare liquid caramel, sugar has to be heated up until it melts, browns, and becomes fragrant. A second too long and it can scorch, leaving you scrubbing a stubborn pot full of blackened sugar in a kitchen that smells like it's burned down. Thankfully, Flay's clever method makes whipping up a fancy caramel sauce from scratch much easier.