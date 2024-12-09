How To Open A Bottle Of Champagne - You're Doing It Wrong All Wrong

Whenever there is a reason to celebrate, a bottle of bubbly is often involved. Champagne is a type of sparkling wine that comes from the Champagne region, a place in northern France, and uses a blend of three specific grapes: pinot noir, pinot meunier, and chardonnay. All other bubbly wines, whether from a different place or a different grape — you might have heard of Italy's Spumante sparkling wine variety — are referred to as sparkling wines. But ultimately, they all do the same thing: pop when unsealed.

Opening a bottle of Champagne can be intimidating because you've likely heard horror stories of the cork flying through the air and potentially causing injury. The "pop" of a Champagne bottle is due to pressure within the bottle forcing the cork out, so you always have to be careful when opening this drink. Craft bartender Kamaron Lockwood has shared his expert tips and tricks for safely opening a bottle of Champagne in this "You're Doing It All Wrong" video, including never holding it near your own face or anyone else's. Through the process, he maintains one major rule: "No matter the occasion, you always want to proceed with caution."