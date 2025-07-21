Start Pairing Swordfish With These Beers And Thank Us Later

Of all the fish you might have come across as a home cook, be that a piece of rich, flaky baked salmon or a clean, crispy fillet of sea bass, you may not have tried cooking swordfish. It's an unfamiliar fish to many, and not frequently found in grocery stores. Unless you live near an area that harvests it locally, or are a frequent visitor of your fishmonger, you've probably not given it a go. You should; this meaty, salty seafood is a surefire winner. Once you've given swordfish a good grilling (perhaps the best way to cook it), you need the perfect drink to pair with it. That drink isn't a dry white wine — it's actually beer.

To find out more, we spoke to Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. "Swordfish is meaty and rich," Foltz told us, "kind of like a steak of the sea, so you want a beer that can hold its own." That means something that packs a punch, more so than your standard lager: "I like pairing it with a pale ale or a Belgian-style witbier." Belgian beers are notoriously strong, with a bold, bright flavor that helps them hold their own when paired with the rich, meaty swordfish. "Pale ales bring a nice balance of hoppy bitterness that cuts through the richness," Foltz continued, "while witbiers have that citrusy, refreshing vibe that complements the fish without overpowering it."