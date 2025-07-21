Start Pairing Swordfish With These Beers And Thank Us Later
Of all the fish you might have come across as a home cook, be that a piece of rich, flaky baked salmon or a clean, crispy fillet of sea bass, you may not have tried cooking swordfish. It's an unfamiliar fish to many, and not frequently found in grocery stores. Unless you live near an area that harvests it locally, or are a frequent visitor of your fishmonger, you've probably not given it a go. You should; this meaty, salty seafood is a surefire winner. Once you've given swordfish a good grilling (perhaps the best way to cook it), you need the perfect drink to pair with it. That drink isn't a dry white wine — it's actually beer.
To find out more, we spoke to Kory Foltz, director of culinary at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida. "Swordfish is meaty and rich," Foltz told us, "kind of like a steak of the sea, so you want a beer that can hold its own." That means something that packs a punch, more so than your standard lager: "I like pairing it with a pale ale or a Belgian-style witbier." Belgian beers are notoriously strong, with a bold, bright flavor that helps them hold their own when paired with the rich, meaty swordfish. "Pale ales bring a nice balance of hoppy bitterness that cuts through the richness," Foltz continued, "while witbiers have that citrusy, refreshing vibe that complements the fish without overpowering it."
How to prepare swordfish to pair it with beer
There are many different ways to cook swordfish, but some methods are better than others. When preparing it, use methods that bring out its natural flavors while also allowing for a delicious contrast with the big flavors of your beer of choice. "If I'm planning to pair it with beer, I usually go for a grilled swordfish steak with a citrus herb marinade — think lemon, garlic, olive oil, maybe some thyme or rosemary," Kory Foltz told us. The marinade helps tenderize the meat, but also brings a stellar flavor all its own. "That char from the grill and brightness from the marinade go great with a pale ale or even a lager," Foltz said. "The beer helps cleanse your palate between bites and enhances the smoky, citrus flavors in the fish." Balance is key; having something to cut through the meatiness of the fish is crucial.
"Another way I like to do it is with a blackened seasoning on the swordfish — it gives it some spice and a good sear in a cast iron pan," noted Foltz. "That kind of bold flavor works well with an amber ale or even a hoppy IPA." These are aromatic, complex beers that truly complement the depth of flavor that swordfish brings. The spices and the maltiness in the beer just bounce off each other in a good way.
What you should serve with mild white fish
A nice, strong beer is the best option to serve with the powerful flavors of swordfish, but what about a beer to pair with white fish? They have a more delicate, bright, almost sweet flavor that's far less meaty than the savory punch swordfish brings. Luckily, Kory Foltz has some pointers: "For milder fish, like cod or snapper, I'd go with a light lager or a pilsner."
A lager is considerably lighter than the IPAs Foltz recommends to pair with swordfish. "These beers are crisp, clean, and not too hoppy, which lets the delicate flavor of the fish shine." The key here is making sure you highlight the very best qualities of the fish. With a softer flavor profile, like you get from bass or the aforementioned cod, that means something similarly light. "You don't want a beer that's going to overpower the subtle flavor of the fish — lighter beers just play nicer in this case," Foltz tolf us.
You might also consider pairing your fish with a side dish that brings out those bright, delicate flavors. A simple zingy salad pairs well with grilled seafood, for example, and can take your grilled white fish to the next level. For a more refined addition to your dish, consider making a homemade compound butter infused with lemon and herbs. This simple homemade ingredient can really elevate your fish — and pairs well with a refreshing beer, of course!