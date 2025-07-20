The Exact Number Of Shots You Can Expect From A 750-Milliliter Bottle Of Liquor
When procuring drinks for a crowd, it can feel intimidating to buy the right quantity. You'll need to tally up the number of guests and consider the level of boisterousness, perhaps buying a little extra to ensure the buzz doesn't dissipate. So, once it comes down to grabbing a bottle, it's helpful to note how many rounds of shots are contained per package.
In the United States, the most widespread volume of bottled liquor comes in a 750-milliliter size, although keep a close eye as 720 and 700-milliliter bottles are also on the market. Converted to U.S. customary units, that means a standard American bottle holds 25.4 ounces. And since the standard shot size is typically considered to be 1½ fluid ounces, that puts a bottle at just shy of 17 shots — counted as 16 whole ones, just to be safe. So hopefully, your outing has an even number of people, thereby easing drink estimation. Thankfully, properly stored liquor does not expire, easing the storage of leftovers.
Ounces per shot are not clearly defined
As it too often goes in the realm of alcohol, certain matters can become indefinite. And surprisingly, even the arithmetic of breaking down the quantity of shots can become hazy. Namely, there's some contention over what volume constitutes a shot.
While 1½ ounces is the go-to volume in the United States, there's no regulation of such a measurement. Other countries may consider 2 ounces the standard. And especially since the shot glass comes in a shifting size, what you get poured at a bar or at someone's home can range anywhere from 1 to even 3 ounces. So request a shot, and it's really just a generally agreed-upon estimate of booze.
Aside from the varying strength (which also fluctuates due to spirit proof), the pedantics of such small amounts of spirit may seem unimportant. However, if you have an expensive bottle of bourbon on hand, you'll get some four extra shots per bottle with a 1½ vs. 2-ounce pour — quite a difference while hosting. And when you're measuring a cocktail, you may assume that a jigger holds 1.5 ounces, but this volume changes, too, thereby throwing off proportions. So rather than thinking of liquor in shot terms, it's more dependable to track consumption with ounces.