Jet Tila's Favorite Lobster Trick Only Requires 3 Ingredients And An Air Fryer
Not all great recipes require complex methods and a long list of ingredients. Having confidence in fresh, flavorful ingredients might just be all you need to whip up a dish that goes to show that simplicity is beauty. Jet Tila's favorite lobster trick stands out as an example, and all it takes are three ingredients — mayonnaise, lemon slices, and Old Bay seasoning. As if that doesn't sound easy enough, you just need to pop the lobster tail in the air fryer and wait for it to fully cook.
The hardest part might just be cutting through the lobster's shell; every lobster lover should know the trick for easy shell removal. Once you've got that figured out, the next bit will be a breeze, as you'll just need to squeeze in some lemon slices under the meat. Spreading some mayonnaise on top might throw you for a loop, but it allows the meat to be moist, juicy, and tender, which is why you need mayonnaise for the best grilled shrimp and fish. It even makes an appearance in some of your favorite grub that you probably didn't know included it, like cakes, jalapeño poppers, and grilled cheese. The result won't taste like mayonnaise, though, so even if you don't want this ingredient anywhere near your food, you'd still be able to enjoy the dish. As a finishing touch, sprinkle some Old Bay seasoning, and cook the lobster tail in the air fryer for 8 to 10 minutes to achieve perfection.
The final product and tips to elevate it further
This exciting and easy to make lobster dish creates next-level flavors that would make you feel like you created something fresh out of a restaurant. It's complex, thanks to the zesty touch of lemon, and bold with a whisper of aromatic layers achieved through the ingredients in Old Bay seasoning. That said, it doesn't feel overwhelming, as the flavors blend really well together. There's also a light crisp on the outside because of the Maillard reaction that mayonnaise helps speed up, while still having that melt-in-your-mouth texture as it swirls in your mouth.
Some recipes even include garlic cloves for a comforting touch. Depending on your preference, you might even enjoy a modest drizzle of hot sauce or chili oil for a fiery finish. And if you're feeling a bit more inspired, you could borrow ideas from Cantonese cuisine, which adds minced ginger and chopped scallions, dusted with Vadouvan curry powder. To add another element of surprise, add a spread of butter after it's done cooking for a richer and creamier bite.