Not all great recipes require complex methods and a long list of ingredients. Having confidence in fresh, flavorful ingredients might just be all you need to whip up a dish that goes to show that simplicity is beauty. Jet Tila's favorite lobster trick stands out as an example, and all it takes are three ingredients — mayonnaise, lemon slices, and Old Bay seasoning. As if that doesn't sound easy enough, you just need to pop the lobster tail in the air fryer and wait for it to fully cook.

The hardest part might just be cutting through the lobster's shell; every lobster lover should know the trick for easy shell removal. Once you've got that figured out, the next bit will be a breeze, as you'll just need to squeeze in some lemon slices under the meat. Spreading some mayonnaise on top might throw you for a loop, but it allows the meat to be moist, juicy, and tender, which is why you need mayonnaise for the best grilled shrimp and fish. It even makes an appearance in some of your favorite grub that you probably didn't know included it, like cakes, jalapeño poppers, and grilled cheese. The result won't taste like mayonnaise, though, so even if you don't want this ingredient anywhere near your food, you'd still be able to enjoy the dish. As a finishing touch, sprinkle some Old Bay seasoning, and cook the lobster tail in the air fryer for 8 to 10 minutes to achieve perfection.