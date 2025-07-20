Turn Small Unused Kitchen Spaces Into An Eye-Catching Wine Display

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most of us don't have room for a wine cellar, and sometimes there is not even a spot for a proper wine rack in a tiny kitchen. As nice as it would be to display your beloved collection of the best Trader Joe's wine, where would it go? Valid question — with a little creativity and some unused space, your favorite bottles can be displayed within easy reach.

Consider for a moment where there is a space or gap in your kitchen that cannot fit anything practical. Maybe there are a few inches between the fridge and the wall — you might find yourself shoving reusable grocery bags here. Perhaps the side of the pantry has a similar gap, and this is the spot where the broom lives. Or, take a look at your cabinets — is there a bare side available? Now, reimagine the potential and consider storing wine here.

Wine bottles, although they may seem clunky or heavy, can squeeze into surprisingly slim spaces. When laid down, although the bottles are long, they don't have a lot of width. The bottom is the widest part — less than 3.5 inches wide for the standard bottle — perfect for sneaking into small cracks where nothing else fits.