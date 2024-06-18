How Trader Joe's Picks The Wine It Sells And How To Spot Its Best Bottles

If the employees taste-test the wine to make sure it's what they like, how can you tell what the customers are actually interested in? According to podcast host Tara Miller, the wines that sell the fastest always go in the stacks at the ends of the aisle, where they are more visibly on display than the other wines. Employees make a point to contrast this setup with other, unnamed grocery chains where wine brands usually pay to have their products placed on display. Think of the stacks as a best-seller list for the wines at Trader Joe's.

If you still need help choosing wine at Trader Joe's, those tasting panels mean the employees have some knowledge about the wines, and they're often trained to explain them in layman's terms. On the podcast, guest Michael Cooney — a store manager in Santa Barbara, California — says he tells employees to prepare simple explanations: "You don't have to describe it to a 'T.' You just need to say, 'I like this wine.' And maybe have two reasons why you like it. Maybe it just, you know, balances out well and it goes down well, whatever, great with whatever food you might like."