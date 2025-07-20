What Changed In Aldi's Parmesan Herb Chicken Tenders And Why Don't Shoppers Approve?

"New and improved" can be quite the risky statement to put on a product, especially when it's a beloved favorite among customers. And, if the outcry on social media is any indicator, Aldi may be learning that the hard way. The grocery store has revamped its popular Kirkwood Parmesan Herb Chicken Tenders with an advertised "new improved formula," and longtime fans are not impressed. As many have decried across Reddit and Facebook, the new tenders are noticeably thinner strips of chicken with a thicker layer of breading. Some customers have also noted a lack of seasoning compared to the old version, and a review of each version's nutrition facts shows decreases in calories, sodium, and protein. But the biggest change of all is that the new ones come already cooked. Whereas the previous beloved version came frozen and uncooked, the new one just needs to be heated up from frozen.

It's a curious move, considering Aldi's Kirkwood chicken products are among its most popular items and have highly loyal followings. Formerly, each was assigned their own bag color; the Parmesan Herb variety was lovingly known as "green bag chicken." Now it's in a red bag, just like the plain "red bag chicken," adding some unnecessary confusion into the mix. It seems the rollout was slow, though, as some customers on Reddit noted they were recently able to buy the old green bag Parmesan chicken at the same time that others said they could no longer find it at their local stores. But while the old bag can still be found on Aldi's website, it shows up as out of stock.