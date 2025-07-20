The Type Of Machine That Makes The Hottest Coffee

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One of life's little pleasures is a steaming hot cup of coffee, but it can be more than annoying when your coffee machine just can't get your brew to the hot temp you desire. The problem could be the type of coffee machine you're using. You may be surprised to learn that a drip coffee machine is often your best bet for brewing coffee at the ideal hot temperature. The best drip coffee makers follow benchmarks set by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), which has rigorous standards for what constitutes the perfect temperature for a cup of joe.

Generally, the hottest temperature brewed coffee should reach before it burns is 205 degrees Fahrenheit, according to standards set by the SCA. A temperature of 195 degrees Fahrenheit is considered to be on the lower end of optimal temperature. Drip coffee machines usually fall within these guidelines, brewing at or between these two ideal temperatures. For comparison, single-serve coffee machines, arguably an overrated type of coffee maker, typically brew between 187 and 192 degrees Fahrenheit. Espresso machines usually brew between 190 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit, on average.

When you brew coffee within a certain temperature range, it's about more than drinking a hot cup. The temperature directly affects the flavor you get out of the coffee grounds, and if it's not brewed at a hot enough temperature, the coffee could taste weak or just "off." So, a drip coffee maker is the best type of machine to save you from bad coffee.