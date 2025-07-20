The Type Of Machine That Makes The Hottest Coffee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
One of life's little pleasures is a steaming hot cup of coffee, but it can be more than annoying when your coffee machine just can't get your brew to the hot temp you desire. The problem could be the type of coffee machine you're using. You may be surprised to learn that a drip coffee machine is often your best bet for brewing coffee at the ideal hot temperature. The best drip coffee makers follow benchmarks set by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), which has rigorous standards for what constitutes the perfect temperature for a cup of joe.
Generally, the hottest temperature brewed coffee should reach before it burns is 205 degrees Fahrenheit, according to standards set by the SCA. A temperature of 195 degrees Fahrenheit is considered to be on the lower end of optimal temperature. Drip coffee machines usually fall within these guidelines, brewing at or between these two ideal temperatures. For comparison, single-serve coffee machines, arguably an overrated type of coffee maker, typically brew between 187 and 192 degrees Fahrenheit. Espresso machines usually brew between 190 and 200 degrees Fahrenheit, on average.
When you brew coffee within a certain temperature range, it's about more than drinking a hot cup. The temperature directly affects the flavor you get out of the coffee grounds, and if it's not brewed at a hot enough temperature, the coffee could taste weak or just "off." So, a drip coffee maker is the best type of machine to save you from bad coffee.
Some of the hottest coffee machines
When shopping for a coffee machine that goes above and beyond for hot coffee, look for one that has been certified by the SCA, which means that it meets a list of stringent requirements that include water temperature, brewing time, and coffee-to-water ratio. Some certified options include the Bonavita 5-Cup Drip Coffee Maker Machine, which has a 1100-watt heater that makes coffee at a temperature of 194 to 205 degrees Fahrenheit, a feature reviewers tend to love. Additionally, the coffee stays warm via the double thermal carafe, not a heating plate, which means you don't have to worry about what to do when your coffee maker's hot plate starts to rust, something that can easily happen amongst drip coffee machines.
Also certified is the Breville Precision Brewer Drip Coffee Machine, Thermal Carafe. It's a unique option because it has what is called a "Gold Cup" preset mode, which automatically adjusts the water temperature and brew time to meet SCA standards. You may also want to look into the Technivorm Moccamaster 53941 KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker, a best-seller. It has a copper boiling element that consistently heats water to temps of between 196 and 205 degrees Fahrenheit, along with a carafe that keeps it hot, according to reviews. Whatever machine you go for, make sure you know the best way to clean a drip coffee maker, so you can enjoy your investment for years to come.