The Washington Dive Bar That Combines Award Winning Pies And A Mission
In virtually every city in America is a plethora of dive bars waiting to be explored. These bars are often hidden gems, even to those who have lived near them for years. The best dive bars in every state have their own unique offerings, from special themes to one-of-a-kind drinks and eats that can't be found anywhere else.
In Washington state, there's one dive bar that serves up Food Network Award winning pies and delicious cocktails: Pie Dive Bar. Located in Snohomish, the aptly-named bar not only has a unique menu but it also has an important mission to create awareness of neurodiversity in the restaurant industry. Additionally, the co-founder of Pie Dive Bar, Alyssa Kingsbery, has incorporated clinical mental health counseling practices into the business, using pie as a vehicle for therapy; this service is appropriately named "Piecology."
The result is a dive bar that serves its community in more ways than one. It's a local joint that patrons can feel good about visiting, not only because the pies are scrumptious, but because of the mission behind it. So far, this approach seems to be working out well; not only has Pie Dive Bar amassed quite a few fans, but it's even expanded to include a second location with a supposed third location on the way.
What to know about Pie Dive Bar
Pie Dive Bar is the newest step in a long, pie-filled journey for co-founder Alyssa Kingsbery. She previously implemented the concept of a pie dive bar by opening Pie Bar in the Capitol Hill district of Seattle, which is still open to this day. With her husband Hart Kingsbery, she decided to take her lifelong love of pie and his experience as a bartender to a brand new location and Snohomish's Pie Dive Bar was born.
Located just a short drive outside of Seattle, Pie Dive Bar is housed in a historic 100-year-old building in Snohomish and is decked out in Twin Peaks themed decor. The menu is equal parts sweet and savory pies, like shepherd's pie (not to be confused with cottage pie), apple crumble, and everything in between, all of which are made in-house. Savory pies come with a side of rocket lettuce beet salad while sweet pies come with a scoop of ice cream. At the bar, you can find anything from some of the most popular cocktails of all time to unique house drinks, like lavender vodka lemonade or bourbon peach tea.
Pie Dive Bar also has a sister location in Gold Bar. This location has a slightly different menu featuring a Cajun gumbo pie and a peanut butter & jelly pie; savory pies here come with Caesar salad instead. Both locations are family friendly, so regardless of which one you live closer to, feel free to bring the kids along.