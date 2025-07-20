The Washington Dive Bar That Combines Award Winning Pies And A Mission

In virtually every city in America is a plethora of dive bars waiting to be explored. These bars are often hidden gems, even to those who have lived near them for years. The best dive bars in every state have their own unique offerings, from special themes to one-of-a-kind drinks and eats that can't be found anywhere else.

In Washington state, there's one dive bar that serves up Food Network Award winning pies and delicious cocktails: Pie Dive Bar. Located in Snohomish, the aptly-named bar not only has a unique menu but it also has an important mission to create awareness of neurodiversity in the restaurant industry. Additionally, the co-founder of Pie Dive Bar, Alyssa Kingsbery, has incorporated clinical mental health counseling practices into the business, using pie as a vehicle for therapy; this service is appropriately named "Piecology."

The result is a dive bar that serves its community in more ways than one. It's a local joint that patrons can feel good about visiting, not only because the pies are scrumptious, but because of the mission behind it. So far, this approach seems to be working out well; not only has Pie Dive Bar amassed quite a few fans, but it's even expanded to include a second location with a supposed third location on the way.