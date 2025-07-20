Even Though Starbucks' Frozen Refreshers Are Gone, You Can Still Order Them With One Easy Trick

In February 2025, Starbucks announced that they were saying goodbye to 13 drinks. And, the following month, they reduced their menu even further. Customers noticed a slew of other options being discontinued too, as the coffee giant planned to pare everything back by a whopping 30% overall by the end of the year in an effort to improve their efficiency and quality across the board too. To the dismay of many, Starbucks' slashing of fan-favorite products happened to include the 2023-added frozen refreshers. When conversations were had among apparent Starbucks workers on Reddit, it looked like large varieties of drinks were due for a cut, suggesting that other beloved options were also at risk of getting nixed from the menu as time goes on and streamlining initiatives push forward.

Luckily, for those who are saddened to lose out on the frozen refresher option — especially during the hotter summer months — not to worry. It takes a very simple ordering trick to get a similar product, even if it's a little off menu. All you need to do is select from the standard Starbucks refreshers options, be it the strawberry açaí or summer-berry lemonade, and ask to have it blended. The same can be done in the app if you're pre-ordering, just go into "preparation method" and select the "blended" option. This hack seems to be common knowledge among Starbucks employees past and present, and fans, as seen on various Reddit threads.