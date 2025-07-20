Elvis' Favorite Mexican Restaurant Order Was So Simple Yet So Delicious
If you could have dinner with any famous person from any era, who would it be? This is a common icebreaker that might've come up in a few conversations you've had in the past. And if your answer is Elvis Presley, La Casuelas — a Mexican restaurant in Palm Springs, California — is a great spot to travel back in time, where he frequently ordered ranchero beans with iced tea. Also called frijoles rancheros on the menu, it's made with whole pinto beans that hit the spot. Along with onions, tomato, and cheese, and added layers of Guerito chiles and bell peppers, it's a hearty dish with satisfying flavors that don't skimp on boldness. The iced tea is a nice refresher from all the spice. It's obvious the King of Rock 'n' Roll had taste — not just in his groovy outfits that people recreate even now, but also in food.
Long gone but never forgotten, Elvis continues to be a household name and still lives on through speakers playing songs like "Hound Dog," in tribute shows popping up across the world, and even in his favorite dishes — whether in his beloved Southern comfort foods or through Mexican fare. In fact, he carved a legacy so extraordinary that people still ask about the combination that he enjoyed at La Casuelas. Just let the people know at the restaurant that you want what the King ordered, and they'll know what to get you.
The rich history (and taste) of La Casuelas
Mexican food is a prominent cuisine in the country, considering it now makes up 10% of all U.S. restaurants. And if you want a spot with a rich history, La Casuelas has exciting traditional recipes that have been around for five generations. Aside from what used to be Elvis' go-to, patrons also flock for the pork carnitas, which is as simple as it is delicious. You can pick between corn and flour tortilla, and it also comes with the fresh flavors of pico de gallo, creating a nice and zesty change of pace — a bright contrast to the savory pork. We heard that anything with the ranchero sauce is quite legendary, too, as the taste has been consistent ever since the restaurant was built in the late '50s, showcasing its decades' worth of heritage and familial tradition. In fact, they've stayed true to the beloved recipes throughout the years, allowing you to enjoy the King's favorite just as he did.
Beyond the savory stuff, Elvis had a sweet tooth as well, as his last meal was a combination of sweet treats. While it was never reported whether Elvis had tried La Casuelas' sweet offerings, it does have a couple — including fried ice cream and flan — that he might've liked, too. One thing's for sure: In music, in spirit, and in meals, Elvis has never truly left the building, as his influence lives on for all to revisit.