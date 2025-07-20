Elvis' Favorite Mexican Restaurant Order Was So Simple Yet So Delicious

If you could have dinner with any famous person from any era, who would it be? This is a common icebreaker that might've come up in a few conversations you've had in the past. And if your answer is Elvis Presley, La Casuelas — a Mexican restaurant in Palm Springs, California — is a great spot to travel back in time, where he frequently ordered ranchero beans with iced tea. Also called frijoles rancheros on the menu, it's made with whole pinto beans that hit the spot. Along with onions, tomato, and cheese, and added layers of Guerito chiles and bell peppers, it's a hearty dish with satisfying flavors that don't skimp on boldness. The iced tea is a nice refresher from all the spice. It's obvious the King of Rock 'n' Roll had taste — not just in his groovy outfits that people recreate even now, but also in food.

Long gone but never forgotten, Elvis continues to be a household name and still lives on through speakers playing songs like "Hound Dog," in tribute shows popping up across the world, and even in his favorite dishes — whether in his beloved Southern comfort foods or through Mexican fare. In fact, he carved a legacy so extraordinary that people still ask about the combination that he enjoyed at La Casuelas. Just let the people know at the restaurant that you want what the King ordered, and they'll know what to get you.