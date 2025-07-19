The Old School Cake That Became One Of The Most Popular Desserts Of Early America

In the late 18th and early 19th century, Americans didn't have refrigerators or grocery stores, but that didn't stop them from eating well, and that included scarfing down a variety of desserts. While apple pie may be forever associated with America, it was another sweet treat that deserves a seat at the table for its important place in American history. It was called cider cake, and it used an ingredient deeply ingrained in the culture — hard apple cider. This was the go-to drink for early European Americans, which they typically consumed at every meal during a time when drinking water was considered a risky endeavor. Even children drank it in the form of ciderkin, a lightly alcoholic version and an old-timey drink no one enjoys anymore.

In the late 1700s, apple cider began finding its way into dessert recipes as a cheaper alternative to imported brandy. Around the same time, chemical leavening was invented in the form of an ingredient called pearlash (potassium carbonate) that produced a lighter cake texture and changed how people made their baked goods. A 1796 recipe for this cake included a teacup full of hard cider and a teaspoon full of pearlash, along with flour, butter, sugar, eggs, and spices (other recipes included dried fruit). As apple production spread across the country, helped along by an itinerant orchardist named John Chapman, aka Johnny Appleseed, the cider cake soon followed and became a standard American dessert.