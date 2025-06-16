How To Make Iced Gas Station Coffee Taste Café-Worthy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to find convenient coffee shops on the road. Sure, you could always stop in a town to grab an iced coffee to go, but this means delaying the trip. While you might wince at the idea of opting for a gas station coffee, there are a few tips and tricks to make the hot coffee from the dispenser into a cold, tastier version. And don't worry — coffee is not on the list of items you should never consume from a gas station.

For starters, you're going to want to make the coffee iced, and yes, this is the most challenging part. Gas station coffee almost always comes from a dispenser. Since it is not concentrated like espresso, it cannot be added directly to ice without watering it down a bit.

Option A is to pour yourself a cup of coffee and stir in whatever sugar and creamer packets you want. Stir, and keep stirring ... this motion will help cool the coffee down faster. Next, from the soda fountain, grab a large cup and fill it with ice. Or use your travel mug to save what you may have been charged for the cup, and also avoid unnecessary plastic waste. Pour the coffee over the ice, stir, and if more ice fits, top the coffee with more. If you happen to have a metal spoon, follow this hack to reduce some of the coffee's heat before pouring.