5 Costco Breakfast Essentials That Will Actually Get You Out Of Bed

Costco shoppers usually have a routine down, which might include stopping by the frozen food section for some favorite buys and then waiting for a food court pizza. But while you're out buying essentials and scoring other bulk deals, don't forget about stocking up for the most important meal of the day: breakfast.

Breakfast items at Costco aren't talked about as much as some of its other beloved fan favorites. But that should change! There are some really great finds and high-end breakfast surprises to be found (frozen ham and cheese pockets from the beloved La Boulangerie San Francisco bakery brand, anyone?) Here's a look at five Costco breakfast items that aren't to be missed.