5 Costco Breakfast Essentials That Will Actually Get You Out Of Bed
Costco shoppers usually have a routine down, which might include stopping by the frozen food section for some favorite buys and then waiting for a food court pizza. But while you're out buying essentials and scoring other bulk deals, don't forget about stocking up for the most important meal of the day: breakfast.
Breakfast items at Costco aren't talked about as much as some of its other beloved fan favorites. But that should change! There are some really great finds and high-end breakfast surprises to be found (frozen ham and cheese pockets from the beloved La Boulangerie San Francisco bakery brand, anyone?) Here's a look at five Costco breakfast items that aren't to be missed.
Kirkland Signature Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwiches from Starbucks or your favorite bagel place are convenient but can be pricey after a while. If you're trying to eat breakfast at home more often to save some money, you'll love Costco's frozen version. The Kirkland Signature sandwich is a buttery spiral croissant that's filled with applewood-smoked bacon, eggs, and cheese. And the sandwiches come fully cooked, so they heat up in the microwave in just over one minute, but you can also try making them in the air fryer for a crispier take. This breakfast sandwich also came top in our ranking of the best frozen breakfast sandwiches out there, so it's worth a try.
Universal Bakery Belgian Style Waffles
Belgian waffles might seem decadent, but they no longer need to be reserved for only Sunday mornings. The Universal Bakery Belgian Style Waffles at Costco are ready to eat and packaged individually, making them ideal for a grab-and-go breakfast on any morning of the week. They are also pre-made with butter and pearl sugar, so you really can take them with you, no plate or any syrup for sweetening needed. On days when you have more time, they can also be heated up in the microwave, air fryer, or toaster and decked up with toppings for a more elaborate breakfast.
MUSH Overnight Oats Variety Pack
If you live for overnight oats but always forget to prepare them the night before, fear not. Just pick up a box of individually wrapped MUSH overnight oats cups to keep in your fridge and wake up to your instant breakfast. They come in a variety pack so you can try all the different flavors, like vanilla bean and strawberry, and find your favorite. If you're always eating at the office, these are also great to take along with you — no mess or post-eat cleanup of jars or bowls required.
La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
There's no better feeling than waking up in the morning and heading straight to your kitchen to enjoy delicious pastries without needing to go to the bakery to pick them up. You can have that feeling whenever you want with La Boulangerie's savory pockets filled with smoked ham and Swiss cheese, found in the frozen foods section at Costco. They heat up in the air fryer or oven in just minutes and will be the cheesy melt your morning heart didn't know it needed.
La Boulangère Pains au Chocolat Croissants
If you want to feel like you're waking up in Paris each day, no matter where you are, make sure to stock up on La Boulangère's chocolate croissants to have with your morning lattes or coffee. They come in large packs of 16 and are individually wrapped, so you can easily take them to enjoy breakfast at work or school, or have them for a flaky, sweet snack anytime.