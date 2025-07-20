This Is The Best Ground Decaf Coffee You Can Get At The Grocery Store, Hands Down
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
For many, a morning cup of caffeine is a vital part of starting the day — or, if we're being real, surviving the inevitable mid afternoon slump. But for those who are watching their caffeine intake but not willing to give up the beloved ritual of a steaming cup of coffee, luckily, there are options. The selection of decaf coffees at your local grocery store has become increasingly extensive and delicious. One in particular rose to the top of the list as the clear go-to choice for home baristas and coffee lovers alike, especially those who want all the flavor and complexity of a good strong brew, with none of the jitters.
Peet's Decaf Major Dickason's Blend (a mouthful of a name, but with none of the caffeine!) emerged as the clear first place winner in Chowhound's ranking of eight of the top grocery store decaf coffee options. While you'll find many bags of decaf on shelves these days, including from major, big-name brands — Folger's, Dunkin', Caribou, Starbucks, etc. — this particular dark roast takes the cake with its well rounded aroma and rich, full-on flavor.
A dark roast with a medium body and low to medium brightness, it's the blend's complexity and earthy, deliciously sweet aroma that sets it apart from lower tier decaf coffees, even from more artisanal, upscale brewers, which is no mean feat where coffee is concerned. With the Major Dickason's blend specifically, you'll find none of the flatness or bitter flavor that can be a common gripe with decaf.
Don't write off decaf when it's done right
The decaf coffee market has struggled to rise above a cloud of bad PR and intense hatred from the greater coffee community, with many scoffing at the idea of decaf as a lesser or even pointless alternative to "the real deal." But there are a host of very valid reasons one might choose or even require a decaf version, from sensitivities to caffeine caused by health conditions or medication, to wanting to improve your sleep schedule, and so on (those with extreme sensitivities should be forewarned, though, that even decaf coffees contain trace amounts of caffeine).
There's a fascinating science to how decaf coffee is made, which involves removing the naturally-present caffeine from the beans via various production methods. And, when done right, the drinking experience can be just as enjoyable and complex as a conventional cup — minus the unwanted side effects. Peet's decaf ground coffee can be used in your choice of brewing method. Its product page recommends French press as the preferred method but also provides instructions for brewing a pour over decaf cup instead.
Many major retailers carry the brand, and you can also snag Peet's Decaf Major Dickason's Blend online too. If you're looking to lower the caffeine content of your morning latte habit, Peet's also offers an espresso variety of the same blend, along with a version of pods made for Keurig machines. So, no matter your coffee preference, you can continue sipping the decaf version.