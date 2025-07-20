This Is The Best Ground Decaf Coffee You Can Get At The Grocery Store, Hands Down

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, a morning cup of caffeine is a vital part of starting the day — or, if we're being real, surviving the inevitable mid afternoon slump. But for those who are watching their caffeine intake but not willing to give up the beloved ritual of a steaming cup of coffee, luckily, there are options. The selection of decaf coffees at your local grocery store has become increasingly extensive and delicious. One in particular rose to the top of the list as the clear go-to choice for home baristas and coffee lovers alike, especially those who want all the flavor and complexity of a good strong brew, with none of the jitters.

Peet's Decaf Major Dickason's Blend (a mouthful of a name, but with none of the caffeine!) emerged as the clear first place winner in Chowhound's ranking of eight of the top grocery store decaf coffee options. While you'll find many bags of decaf on shelves these days, including from major, big-name brands — Folger's, Dunkin', Caribou, Starbucks, etc. — this particular dark roast takes the cake with its well rounded aroma and rich, full-on flavor.

A dark roast with a medium body and low to medium brightness, it's the blend's complexity and earthy, deliciously sweet aroma that sets it apart from lower tier decaf coffees, even from more artisanal, upscale brewers, which is no mean feat where coffee is concerned. With the Major Dickason's blend specifically, you'll find none of the flatness or bitter flavor that can be a common gripe with decaf.