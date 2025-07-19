This Is The Type Of Fish You're Eating In Aldi Frozen Fish Sticks

A frozen fish stick is like an old friend — safe, reliable, and low-maintenance. It's comforting to know they're always around when you need them, and you don't need to put up any fronts when you're together. Aldi's Fremont Fish Market Fish Sticks are a great example of just how approachable fish sticks can be, pairing an accessible price point with the comfort of a decent snack. It should make perfect sense, then, that they're also made with a fish that everybody loves: Alaskan pollock.

Alaskan pollock is so popular, in fact, that it was in nearly every frozen store-bought fish stick and nugget brand we ranked. You can find it in surimi, the fish paste used to make imitation crab meat, imitation lobster, and other similarly processed fish products. It also happens to be the very same fish used to make McDonald's iconic Filet-O-Fish, so odds are you've eaten way more pollock than you realize.

Pollock is surprisingly cheap, even when it's wild-caught, which is probably why so many brands use it. The species is known for its hardiness, and since controls are in place to ensure sustainable harvest methods, there's always an abundant population to catch in the cold Alaskan waters. With the supply more or less outpacing demand — which is no small feat, considering demand for pollock is extremely high — it makes sense for a budget-friendly establishment like Aldi to use such an affordable fish.