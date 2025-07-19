How A Vintage Electric Knife Sparked A Chainsaw-Inspired Comeback
Have you ever been using the biggest knife available to you in the kitchen, but thought, "I really need something more powerful?" Certain tasks, like cutting open a spaghetti squash, might tempt you to turn to something outrageous, such as a chainsaw. A knife inspired by this heavy-duty tool did indeed exist — but you wouldn't know that unless you were alive during the 1960s and 1970s. If you're a Millennial, Gen Z, or even younger, it's time to learn about the electric knife.
This specialty kitchen tool was designed to make carving meats and slicing bread easier. At the time, this was considered a futuristic invention: It featured a serrated blade and motorized handle, and needed to be plugged into a wall. This advanced design, which came out when many other tools were becoming motorized, promised precision in slicing hard-to-cut items with minimal effort.
So, what happened to this vintage tool that nobody uses anymore? Sleek chef's knives and minimalist kitchen tools eventually came into favor, and the electric knife slowly faded into obscurity. Parents also likely did not like the idea of basically having a mini chainsaw in the kitchen. Compared to the knives most of us keep in the kitchen nowadays, this one was clunky, noisy, and somewhat unnecessary. Sure, it was satisfying to use, especially when cutting something like a turkey, but there simply weren't enough uses for this item to keep it around. If you're from a younger generation, you may have only seen it stored away somewhere in your grandmother's house or at a garage sale.
How the electric knife returned to the spotlight
Like the vintage cake breaker, the motorized knife has surprisingly resurfaced and made a comeback. In 2018, the electric knife was reborn as the Mighty Carver. With the modern-day glow-up, this kitchen tool has been modeled to look even more like a chainsaw than the original did. The Mighty Carver made an appearance on Shark Tank in 2019, where it caught the attention of Shark Daymond John, who offered a $100,000 investment for 27.5% of the company. Kim and Lance Burney, the designers and founders of Mighty Carver, took the deal, which means you can now have a reboot of the electric knife!
One of the best things about this new and improved design — besides the fact that it is a mini chainsaw — is that it is cordless. The handle also appears to be more sturdy and ergonomic, and the blade is protected better by a plastic sheath.
It's the perfect fusion of nostalgia and innovation, and like the older version, this one can be used for cutting bread into even slices, carving whole turkey, roasted meats, large squashes, melons, and pumpkins. With a little updating, some vintage tools deserve to return to your countertop; if you want one for yourself, the Mighty Carver can be purchased on Amazon for $79.99.