How A Vintage Electric Knife Sparked A Chainsaw-Inspired Comeback

Have you ever been using the biggest knife available to you in the kitchen, but thought, "I really need something more powerful?" Certain tasks, like cutting open a spaghetti squash, might tempt you to turn to something outrageous, such as a chainsaw. A knife inspired by this heavy-duty tool did indeed exist — but you wouldn't know that unless you were alive during the 1960s and 1970s. If you're a Millennial, Gen Z, or even younger, it's time to learn about the electric knife.

This specialty kitchen tool was designed to make carving meats and slicing bread easier. At the time, this was considered a futuristic invention: It featured a serrated blade and motorized handle, and needed to be plugged into a wall. This advanced design, which came out when many other tools were becoming motorized, promised precision in slicing hard-to-cut items with minimal effort.

So, what happened to this vintage tool that nobody uses anymore? Sleek chef's knives and minimalist kitchen tools eventually came into favor, and the electric knife slowly faded into obscurity. Parents also likely did not like the idea of basically having a mini chainsaw in the kitchen. Compared to the knives most of us keep in the kitchen nowadays, this one was clunky, noisy, and somewhat unnecessary. Sure, it was satisfying to use, especially when cutting something like a turkey, but there simply weren't enough uses for this item to keep it around. If you're from a younger generation, you may have only seen it stored away somewhere in your grandmother's house or at a garage sale.