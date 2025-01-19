How To Cut A Loaf Of Bread Into Nice, Even Slices

Baking bread is a custom that's been around for thousands of years. However, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that this popular trade became a household hobby. It seemed that every time we opened social media, someone else was trying to bake their own bread, and these days, it's still a popular pastime. It's a much easier process than it seems and, in most cases, only requires a handful of ingredients. But once that fluffy loaf is baked and cooled, it's up to you to slice it yourself — and that just might be the trickiest part of the process.

Next time you try slicing your own bread, don't place the base of the loaf on a cutting board. Instead, turn the bread on its side, so that perfectly crispy bottom crust is now facing out rather than facing down. It's a simple trick, and when you slice it this way, the hearty bread holds its shape, so you don't end up squishing the loaf while trying to get even slices. Plus, that crispy side of the bread is usually flat because it sat at the base of the loaf pan, so it's easier to get even slices when you're using that flat side for reference.