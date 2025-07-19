Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering This Classic Cracker Barrel Shrimp Dish
It's hard to miss Cracker Barrel these days. If you've driven on the interstate past one of its nearly 660 locations in 44 states, you've seen the familiar orange "Old Country Store" sign inviting you to stop in and enjoy some old-fashioned comfort food. The chain is famous for its pancakes, chicken n' dumplings, fried chicken, and those delicious breakfast combinations.
When it comes to comfort food, Cracker Barrel does a lot of things right. That said, not every dish is on point. The chain has had a few swings and misses in its day, so naturally there are several dishes you should avoid ordering. For example, in the spring of 2025, Cracker Barrel introduced a new menu with breakfast specials like Oreo-stuffed cheesecake pancakes and a blueberry pancake plate. The lunch and dinner menu included a Big Easy steak n' shrimp, a signature saucy chicken sandwich, and a chicken n' dumpling soup.
Of all those menu additions, the one that stood out the most — in all the wrong ways — was the shrimp n' grits skillet. Cracker Barrel advertises it as "Southern-style shrimp and creamy grits topped with a rich sauce." According to reviews, the dish also contains andouille sausage, sautéed onions, celery, and red peppers, and is served with grilled Parmesan bread. So, where does Cracker Barrel's take on shrimp n' grits go wrong?
It's all about the grits done by Cracker Barrel
Not all reviews of the Cracker Barrel shrimp n' grits skillet were bad; however, the dish definitely has received a mixed welcome on the menu. While some reviews have complimented parts of the skillet, from the sausage's flavor to the shrimp's cook, others are more critical.
Everything falls apart with the base of the dish, though, and that's the grits. They've been called bland with an inconsistent texture — lumpy in some spots, while runny in others. Nothing ruins shrimp n' grits like a bad batch of grits (that's why we've got 12 tips on how to make your own.) Some reviews on the grits say they came out not warm enough and were too loose and almost soupy on some occasions. While other critics of the dish said the sauce was too sweet and the grits didn't come with cheese (that's an upcharge.)
Yet, not all the reviews about the grits are negative. Some online have called the grits creamy with a mild texture that perfectly takes on the flavor of the creole sauce. They also praise the dish for coming with eight fairly large shrimp and tasty andouille. Like any other dish at any other restaurant chain, results may vary based on location. Overall, though, Cracker Barrel offers up so many good dishes that it seems risky to pay $15 for its take on shrimp and grits when you could just enjoy one of the other signature dishes instead.