Why You May Want To Avoid Ordering This Classic Cracker Barrel Shrimp Dish

It's hard to miss Cracker Barrel these days. If you've driven on the interstate past one of its nearly 660 locations in 44 states, you've seen the familiar orange "Old Country Store" sign inviting you to stop in and enjoy some old-fashioned comfort food. The chain is famous for its pancakes, chicken n' dumplings, fried chicken, and those delicious breakfast combinations.

When it comes to comfort food, Cracker Barrel does a lot of things right. That said, not every dish is on point. The chain has had a few swings and misses in its day, so naturally there are several dishes you should avoid ordering. For example, in the spring of 2025, Cracker Barrel introduced a new menu with breakfast specials like Oreo-stuffed cheesecake pancakes and a blueberry pancake plate. The lunch and dinner menu included a Big Easy steak n' shrimp, a signature saucy chicken sandwich, and a chicken n' dumpling soup.

Of all those menu additions, the one that stood out the most — in all the wrong ways — was the shrimp n' grits skillet. Cracker Barrel advertises it as "Southern-style shrimp and creamy grits topped with a rich sauce." According to reviews, the dish also contains andouille sausage, sautéed onions, celery, and red peppers, and is served with grilled Parmesan bread. So, where does Cracker Barrel's take on shrimp n' grits go wrong?